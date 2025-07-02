Best Wonder (protagonist) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

In Persona 5: The Phantom X, Wonder takes center stage as the protagonist, who not only drives the narrative but also participates in combat. He can swap personas at will and remains a default character for every team in the game. Therefore, building him is quite important.
Yes, ATLUS has designed the combat system in a manner where the main character cannot be swapped. Fortunately, he has a versatile skill set, so you can use him to heal allies or debuff enemies.
This article outlines the best build for the Wonder in P5X.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Best Revelation Card for Wonder in Persona 5: The Phantom X
The protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X is a jack of all trades. He can take on the role of a DPS or dominate as a support, based on the player's preference. Therefore, a flexible set like the Prosperity is ideal for him.
The Revelation Card reduces the damage received by the equipper. Wonder can tank quite a few attacks when the passive is active. Prosperity further recovers the character’s HIGHLIGHT when they enter the battle.
Wonder’s cards must have the following main stats:
- Moon: Attack
- Star: Crit Rate
- Sky: Damage %
Best weapons for Wonder in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Phoenix Dagger and Machete are the best weapons for Wonder from the 5-star and 4-star options, respectively. Here are their details:
- Phoenix Dagger (5-star): Increase Attack by 30.0%. After gaining Will of Rebellion, increase Ren's Curse damage by 10.0% for up to three times two turns. At three or more Will of Rebellion stacks, increase Ren's next damage by 23.0%.
- Machete (4-star): Increase Attack by 12.0%. When attacking a foe with an ailment, increase Attack by an additional 19.1%.
Although Wonder lacks a signature option, he can still benefit from various weapons. The Phoenix Dagger is by far his best choice, as it offers an ATK bonus and boosted Curse DMG.
Wonder can certainly make a Curse-centric team more potent with the 5-star blade equipped. Even with the support role, he can use the extra Attack to deal additional damage.
Skill priority
Wonder has a skill tree instead of specific abilities, with each node unlocking unique buffs for the character. You can use Schema Points to level up the branches. At the beginning, unlock passives that increase his base stats like ATK, HP, and DEF. Crit Rate and Crit Damage Up are also crucial attributes for Wonder.
Once you reach the bottom of the tree, prioritize Thief Tactics and Persona Skills.
Best teams for Wonder in Persona 5: The Phantom X
As mentioned, Wonder specializes in multiple roles, so you can use him to heal, debuff enemies, or deal damage in the absence of other DPS on the team. His engagement in the party depends on what Persona you’ve got. He is also the default character for every composition and has no specific team requirement.
