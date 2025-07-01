Knowledge is one of the key social stats that you can level up in Persona 5: The Phantom X. The latest spinoff to ATLUS's popular JRPG series brings back many of the franchise's core mechanics, including the social stats system that allows you to gain passive buffs by engaging with the daily life simulation gameplay.

This article will cover how to increase the Knowledge Social Stat in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

How to increase the Knowledge Social Stat in Persona 5: The Phantom X

There are a few key City Life events in P5X that can help you rank up this social stat. Here is a list of all of them:

1) Studying

You can study to gain points (Image via ATLUS)

Studying in the library, diner, or at home will allow you to gain Knowledge very easily in Persona 5: The Phantom X. This consumes action points, and certain conditions can give you increased XP, like studying at the library on a rainy day or at the diner during the evening.

2) Books

The Bookstore in Jinbocho offers several books that you can use to increase social stats, such as Proficiency in P5X. There are quite a few on offer, and you can purchase each one of them for 2000 Yen.

Purchase the Starvation of the Mind book and read it while going to school on the train or at your home to gain points for the social stat in P5X.

3) Watching Movies

The Movie Theater in Shibuya Central Street can show films that can increase this social stat. This will fall under the City Life events, so make sure to go and watch any movies that can lead to an increase in the Knowledge social stat in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

4) Classes

Occasionally, you will be able to see the school life of the protagonist of P5X. Similar to the other games in the series, the classroom sections will play out with the teachers asking you various questions. Answering them correctly will allow you to gain social stat points.

Increasing social stats will allow you to unlock various activities as you explore the daily life of P5X, including more City Life events. Certain stats are also tied to the Confidant or Synergy system of this game, as you need to level them up to increase your bond with the various people you befriend.

