How to complete the Triada Blessings quest in Far Cry 6

There are plenty of Far Cry 6 sidequests, but few do treasure hunt themes like the Triada Blessings mission. Anyone persistent enough to complete it can get their hands on some powerful gear that can help a ton with stealth builds.

The Triada Blessings quest has players looking for three artifacts in Yara as part of a treasure hunt. But before the true hunt can begin, they will need to find a location called Oluwa Cave.

Anyone that has finished 'Fuel the Revolution' can pick up the quest from an NPC with a '!' directly after. From there, the Oluwa Cave will be marked on the Far Cry 6 map.

Embarking on the Triada Blessings quest in Far cry 6

Players must undertake the Triada Blessings quest in Far Cry 6 (image via Ubisoft)

Players who are having trouble finding Oluwa Cave can head to Isla Santuario. Most have likely been to Clara's Camp at this point. The cave can be tracked from the southeast of the camp, or north of Buenavista Beach on a hill.

Once the cave is located, players can make their way in and climb over any obstacles. Eventually, the main point of the cave can be reached, and the room will be clearly open.

In the center of the room, near a triangular symbol on the floor, there will be a note. Picking up the note and reading it will truly begin the Triada Blessings treasure hunt.

Close to the note, there will also be an altar that has some initial rewards for players to pick up. They offer some fun stats, but won't complete the mission. Instead, players will then need to find three relics.

Locations of the relics for the Triada Blessings quest in Far Cry 6

Each of the three relics will have their own location and process to collect within Yara. Getting each one is a requirement to complete the Triada Blessings quest.

Oku's Relic

This relic can be found northeast of the Cruz Del Salvador area. It's immediately recognizable as a haunted mansion, but to access it, players need to head there at night. The dark theme adds some atmosphere to the series of creepy puzzles placed before the relic.

Ida's Relic

For the next relic, players need to head to Lozania and head west. The location is fairly close to the center though, rather than on the border. Simply use the ziplines found in the cave and the path will eventually lead to another relic.

Mimo Abosi's Relic

The final relic can be found in La Joya, south of the Pequeno Reservoir. More specifically, players need to make their way to Castillo's mine and look for the entrance. Once there, smash the lock to find the relic inside.

Once all three relics are found, head back to Oluwa Cave and claim the prize for the Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings quest.

