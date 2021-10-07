How to complete the Trial of the Scrivener in New World

Factions are another aspect of New World that players will need to jump into within the main story, and the Trial of the Scrivener is one obstacle that needs to be taken on. There are separate factions to choose in New World, so players need to make the right choice before going to the Trial of the Scrivener.

Early on in the New World Main Story, players will be tasked with choosing a faction within a quest called Choose Your Allegiance. It'll be hard to miss and when the option comes up, and players should choose the Syndicate faction if they want to take on the Trial of the Scrivener.

As New World players get further into the faction side of the story, a new side quest will be assigned. This quest will be labeled as Syndicate Advancement: Scrivener, which is exactly the progression needed for the trial. Completing this quest will lead directly to the Trial of the Scrivener, but there is a requirement first.

Players will need to collect and earn 3,000 reputation. Complete tasks within the quest and the faction to earn the reputation needed. From there, players can move on to the genuine Trial of the Scrivener.

Some important notes for completing this section are levels and quest givers. Before the quest appears, players need to be at least level 25, which can also be reached by completing the same faction quests. On top of the level requirement, players can talk to Laurientus Krockes to start even more faction quests for reputation.

Start the Trial of the Scrivener in New World

With the reputation requirement met, players can go ahead with their Trial of the Scrivener for the Syndicate faction. Start by going back to Laurientus Krockes and grabbing the quest that tasks players with taking down Gheist Malikor.

If players follow the marker on their map, they will be lead to a cemetery that is located in Walsham's Fields to the south. An absorption quest item that is given to players should be placed down in the area, and the yellow Gheist Malikor spirit will spawn to fight against the player.

Also Read

There are some advantages that players can use against Gheist Malikor. Nature is a great element for players to utilize, as well as ice for secondary damage. Most of the weapons in New World can be used to complete the Trial of the Scrivener, but lightning should be avoided.

With Malikor defeated, players can head back to Laurientus Krockes and turn in the quest.

Edited by Siddharth Satish