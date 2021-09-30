Which faction should you join in New World?

With New World officially launching, players are going to face the challenge of which faction to join.

The three factions of New World are Marauders, Syndicate, and Covenant. Players who plan on making Aeternum their home for a while, especially in a PVP setting, will want to join a faction as soon as possible.

Joining a faction should always be a personal choice. However, if you currently want to carve your place in the strongest one, you'll learn why the Syndicate is the way to go.

The factions of New World

The different Factions' styles in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

Factions in New World can own territory. The more territory controlled, the more bonuses the faction's players will get. Here are the three Factions you can join in this new MMO:

Marauders : They are a ruthless military outfit. Their goal is to establish a free nation where the strongest can profit and prosper.

: They are a ruthless military outfit. Their goal is to establish a free nation where the strongest can profit and prosper. Syndicate : This is a secret organization. They have boundless intellect and guile. Their goal is to search for forbidden knowledge and usher in a new age of enlightenment.

: This is a secret organization. They have boundless intellect and guile. Their goal is to search for forbidden knowledge and usher in a new age of enlightenment. Covenant: Cleansing the land of heretics is the goal of this faction. The fanatical order wishes to restore the world to its true holy nature and deliver justice when necessary.

Each one has unique armor and gear styles for their players. That could very well influence your choice of New World Faction. Overall, the gameplay does not change much, however, unless you are invested in PVP.

Join the Syndicate faction in New World

The Syndicate in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

The faction you should join in New World is the Syndicate. That could change in the future, but right now, they are the strongest. That is the only reason you should join them.

If you don't care about control and power, either of the other factions will do just fine. If you want to be among the best and help them strengthen the world, the Syndicate is the right choice currently.

There will always be a faction that is considered the weakest. If you end up there, you can always change your faction in New World. Just remember that you can only change it once every 120 days, and you can't pick the one with the most territory at the time.

