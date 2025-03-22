How to complete the Village That Lives with Spirit 2 quest in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land

The Village That Lives with Spirit 2 quest in Atelier Yumia is a main story quest that you will come across early in the game. You will be tasked by Erhard to assist a fellow researcher, Wilma Lutter. The mission is simple enough, but there are certain areas and rewards that you can miss if you aren't careful enough during the quest.

We will provide you with a walkthrough for The Village That Lives with Spirit 2 quest in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

Walkthrough of The Village That Lives with Spirit 2 quest in Atelier Yumia

After you talk with the Expedition Chief, Erhard, he will ask you to seek out a fellow researcher, Wilma, who has specifically requested your help. Head to the objective marker and talk to her to continue the quest. You will be tasked with investigating the ruins of an old tower belonging to the Aladissian Empire.

Exploring the Ruins

The ruins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || KOEI TECMO)

Head to the tower, which will be in a manabound part of the Ligneus Region. To the tower's left, you can find a Treasure Trove you can open if you have any keys. If you don't, you will need to work a bit to obtain one. Near the base of the tower, you will find a lever that you can repair and interact with.

Doing so will open the gates, and you can head into the tower. Take the ladder and get to the second floor, where you will find clues to the progress the Village That Lives with Spirit 2 quest in Atelier Yumia. But do not head out yet, as there is a chest in the broken platform next to the ladder. You can jump there and then use your lockpicking skills to unlock the chest.

Now, climb up the ladder to the uppermost area of the tower. Here, you can find another locked chest that you can unlock by shooting three buttons on the nearby walls. Open the chest to receive a Treasure Trove key that you can use to unlock the Trove that you saw earlier.

Finding the Lake

Location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || KOEI TECMO)

The next part of the objective will task you to find the Cellal Subterranean Lake. Head to the location marked on the map above, and you will find a gap you can jump into. Head down the path, and you will be able to reach the lake. After the cutscene concludes, make sure to unlock the nearby Old Guide Tower.

Once done, follow your marker and interact with Wilma Lutter to conclude the Village That Lives with Spirit 2 quest in Atelier Yumia.

