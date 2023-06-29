How to complete While the Cat's Away in Final Fantasy 16

While the Cat’s Away is one of the many side quests, you can take in Final Fantasy 16. If you’re a completionist and want to accomplish every mission in this latest installment of the famed RPG series, try checking this out. Since this is a mini-mission in the game, you won’t have difficulty getting it done and will be rewarded.

This walkthrough will provide you with intel about the Final Fantasy 16 side quest. It will detail how to unlock it, where to go, and the rewards that await you. Read on to know more.

While the Cat’s Away in Final Fantasy 16

Starting off the mini mission

The Inn Hand will give you the side quest. (Image via Square Enix)

Now that you’ve decided to take on the challenge, you must go to Martha’s Rest, located in the Grand Duchy of Rosaria. Like the Red Letter Day side quest, you need to be on the Righting the Wrongs main quest and speak with Otto to trigger this side quest. The Inn Hand will be the one to give you the mini mission.

After triggering While the Cat’s Away side quest, you’ll be tasked to eliminate the bandits inside the Golden Stables. Take the flight of stairs in front of the inn hand and begin delivering some Clive justice.

There will be a small cutscene after the aforementioned objective before being tasked to defeat a couple of Uninvited Guests. After doing so, there will be another cutscene before While the Cat’s Away side quest’s completion.

Completion rewards

Now that you’ve saved the day, time to be rewarded. Completing While the Cat’s Away will give you 20 EXP, five Steelsilk, and 10 Wyrrite. Similar to Red Letter Day, there will be no Gil nor Ability Points.

Wyrrite may be a seemingly worthless piece of stone, but not for a blacksmith who knows how valuable it is in crafting gear. The metal within this rock can be molded into durable equipment.

You can get this piece of crafting material through hunts, slain enemies, and quests like While the Cat’s Away. It can also be purchased through merchants for 40 Gil and obtained in defeated Notorious Marks.

Steelsilk, on the other hand, is one of the top options of tailors who are adept in creating armor pieces that do not restrict movement. This material lives up to its name – it is durable as steel yet soft as silk.

This material in Final Fantasy 16 can be obtained through chests, the wilds, and downed enemies and can also be purchased from Charon’s Toll for 40 Gil.

This is all you need to know about the While the Cat's Away side quest in Final Fantasy 16. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

