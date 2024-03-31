How to Concoct a potion of Expert grade whose efficacies include Charisma in Genshin Impact

Concocting a potion of Expert grade whose efficacies include Charisma is the main objective of the Expert Alchemy exam presented by Sucrose in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event. Additionally, you will get secondary objectives during the exam, such as ensuring the potion is at least level eight and displays the "Perception" and "Steadying" characteristics. This can be a slightly difficult challenge.

This article will list all the ingredients you can use and guide you in concocting a potion of Expert grade whose efficacies include Charisma in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event.

Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension: Expert Alchemy exam guide

Expert grade Charisma potion with Perception and Steadying characteristics (Image via HoYoverse)

The main objective of the Expert Alchemy exam is to concoct a potion of Expert grade using the ingredients that have the Charisma efficacy. Additionally, you can add other items with Perception and Steadying characteristics to clear the secondary objectives.

Here's a list of all the ingredients with Charisma efficacy and other needed characteristics:

Special Marcotte (Charisma and Fragrant)

(Charisma and Fragrant) Special Mint (Balanced and Perception)

(Balanced and Perception) Special Mist Flower (Strength and Steadying)

(Strength and Steadying) Special Sumeru Rose (Charisma and Fragrant)

(Charisma and Fragrant) Special Glaze Lily (Charisma and Perception)

(Charisma and Perception) Special Calla Lily (Constitution and Steadying)

(Constitution and Steadying) Special Mushroom (Balanced Endurance)

(Balanced Endurance) Special Berry (Balanced and Focus)

It is recommended to level up the ingredients before crafting a potion to ensure reaching the Expert grade. You can use the Analysis feature near the cultivating area to max out their level.

Here's an alchemy potion recipe of Expert grade with Charisma efficacy and "Perception" and "Steadying" characteristics that you can use to pass Sucrose's exam:

Expert Charisma potion (Perception, Steadying, and Fragrant):

Special Marcotte x1

Special Calla Lily x2

Special Sumeru Rose x3

Special Glaze Lily x3

Special Mint x3

Once you have placed all the main ingredients, you can use other smaller and balanced ingredients, such as Special Mint and Special Mushroom, to fill the spaces before completing the concoction. Additionally, try to reach a tuning rate of at least 280%.

This will clear the main objective of concocting a potion of Expert grade whose efficacies include Charisma and the other secondary objectives.

Rewards for passing the Expert exam (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of rewards for completing Sucrose's Expert Alchemy exam in Genshin Impact's Alchemy Ascension event:

Mora x20000

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x6

Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

Additionally, you will get 300,000 funds as Operation Bonuses.

Follow Sporstkeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.