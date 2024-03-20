How to concoct potions in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

Alchemical Ascension is an ongoing event in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, where you can concoct potions using alchemy. The event is divided into three phases and there are several tasks that you must complete while brewing new potions. This includes objectives like concocting a Combination Potion, making a potion of medium grade, and brewing potions with different efficacies such as Dexterity, Constitutions, and Wisdom.

Here's a simple guide on completing these tasks in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event.

Genshin Impact: Concoct 1 Combination Potion in Alchemical Ascension event

Make a potion with more than 1 efficacy (Image via HoYoverse)

Concocting one Combination Potion is one of the tasks in the first phase of the Alchemical Ascension event. This might confuse some people, but it is very simple, and you can complete it by the third operational cycle.

Combination Potion is simply a potion with more than one efficacy. You can use one of the following formulas to complete the task:

Beginner potion (Constitution and Dexterity):

Calla Lily x2

Horsetail x2

Mushroom x3

Beginner potion (Strength and Dexterity):

Jueyun Chili x4

Horsetail x2

Concocting a Combination Potion will reward you with 30 Primogems.

Genshin Impact: Concoct 1 potion of medium grade or above in Alchemical Ascension

Concocting a medium-grade potion or above is also one of the tasks from the first phase of the event. To complete this, you need to brew an Intermediate Potion. Here are some of the formulas you can use:

Intermediate potion (Dexterity):

Graze Lily x1

Berry x1

Dandelion x3

Mushroom x4

Intermediate potion (Strength and Wisdom):

Berry x1

Horsetail x1

Flaming Flower x2

Jueyun Chili x2

Intermediate potion (Strength):

Horsetail x1

Mushroom x1

Jueyun Chili x4

You can collect 30 Primogem rewards by concocting a medium-grade potion or above.

Genshin Impact: Concoct potions with 5 different efficacies in Alchemical Ascension

Brew potions with different efficacies (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find a task to concoct potions with five different efficacies during the first day of the event. Here are five alchemy potion recipes that you can use to complete the objective:

Beginner (Strength) - Endurance and Steadying:

Jueyun Chili x2

Calla Lily x2

Mushroom x4

Beginner (Wisdom) - Healing:

Mushroom x1

Qingxin x6

Beginner (Constitution) - Endurance and Steadying:

Jueyun Chili x1

Mushroom x2

Calla Lily x4

Intermediate (Charisma) - Perception and Fragrant:

Graze Lily x3

Sumeru Rose x3

Beginner (Dexterity) - Endurance:

Mushroom x1

Horsetail x6

Finishing the tasks will reward you with some Mora and talent level-up materials.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.