How to concoct potions in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

Alchemical Ascension is an ongoing event in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, where you can concoct potions using alchemy. The event is divided into three phases and there are several tasks that you must complete while brewing new potions. This includes objectives like concocting a Combination Potion, making a potion of medium grade, and brewing potions with different efficacies such as Dexterity, Constitutions, and Wisdom.
Here's a simple guide on completing these tasks in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event.
Genshin Impact: Concoct 1 Combination Potion in Alchemical Ascension event
Concocting one Combination Potion is one of the tasks in the first phase of the Alchemical Ascension event. This might confuse some people, but it is very simple, and you can complete it by the third operational cycle.
Combination Potion is simply a potion with more than one efficacy. You can use one of the following formulas to complete the task:
Beginner potion (Constitution and Dexterity):
- Calla Lily x2
- Horsetail x2
- Mushroom x3
Beginner potion (Strength and Dexterity):
- Jueyun Chili x4
- Horsetail x2
Concocting a Combination Potion will reward you with 30 Primogems.
Genshin Impact: Concoct 1 potion of medium grade or above in Alchemical Ascension
Concocting a medium-grade potion or above is also one of the tasks from the first phase of the event. To complete this, you need to brew an Intermediate Potion. Here are some of the formulas you can use:
Intermediate potion (Dexterity):
- Graze Lily x1
- Berry x1
- Dandelion x3
- Mushroom x4
Intermediate potion (Strength and Wisdom):
- Berry x1
- Horsetail x1
- Flaming Flower x2
- Jueyun Chili x2
Intermediate potion (Strength):
- Horsetail x1
- Mushroom x1
- Jueyun Chili x4
You can collect 30 Primogem rewards by concocting a medium-grade potion or above.
Genshin Impact: Concoct potions with 5 different efficacies in Alchemical Ascension
You can also find a task to concoct potions with five different efficacies during the first day of the event. Here are five alchemy potion recipes that you can use to complete the objective:
Beginner (Strength) - Endurance and Steadying:
- Jueyun Chili x2
- Calla Lily x2
- Mushroom x4
Beginner (Wisdom) - Healing:
- Mushroom x1
- Qingxin x6
Beginner (Constitution) - Endurance and Steadying:
- Jueyun Chili x1
- Mushroom x2
- Calla Lily x4
Intermediate (Charisma) - Perception and Fragrant:
- Graze Lily x3
- Sumeru Rose x3
Beginner (Dexterity) - Endurance:
- Mushroom x1
- Horsetail x6
Finishing the tasks will reward you with some Mora and talent level-up materials.
