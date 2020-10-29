Battle royale titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have become immensely popular on the mobile platform.

Since its release over three years ago, Free Fire has amassed a vast active player base. The game has several features that are unique in the battle royale genre, such as characters with special abilities. It also has a variety of items like character skins and bundles that can be purchased in-game by using diamonds.

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire, and players have to spend money to procure them. Sometimes, players encounter technical issues when they are trying to top-up their diamonds in the game and often look for ways to report the problem directly to Free Fire.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to contact the Free Fire Help Center for diamond top-up related errors.

How can you contact the Free Fire Help Center for diamond top-up related errors?

Follow the steps given below to report a diamond top-up error directly to the Help Center of Garena Free Fire.

Step 1: First, visit ‘ffsupport.zendesk.com’ and press on the submit request option present on the top-right corner of the screen. One can also click here to visit the official website.

Step 2: Now, click on the dialog box and select the ‘Payment & Missing items’ option.

Select the ‘Payment & Missing items’ option

Step 3: A form will appear on the screen. Fill in all the details, like your email address, accurately and select the problem that you are facing.

Select the problem that you are facing

Players can submit a form for the following payment problems:

Item Price is showing in the wrong currency/USD.

Item purchased in Google Play/Bank not received.

Special airdrop not received.

Step 4: Next, describe the error briefly and add the appropriate attachments. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your request will then be sent to the Help Center of Garena Free Fire.

Describe the error and add the attachments

It is important to note that the players have to enter all the details correctly or else their request will not be reviewed by the support team.

