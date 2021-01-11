How to contact Free Fire Help Center for game-related queries in 2021

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale titles in the mobile gaming industry. The game has generated massive numbers in terms of downloads and revenue. It has more than 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, underlining its popularity among mobile users.

Having said that, it is inevitable for some Free Fire players to encounter in-game hiccups. To solve these issues, they often have to contact the official help center of the game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to contact the Free Fire Help Center for game-related queries in 2021.

How players can contact Free Fire Help Center in 2021

Select the concern

Players can contact the Free Fire Help Center to report the following concerns/problems:

Hacker Report Form Game Concerns Payment & Missing Items

They can follow the steps given below to contact the center:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the support website and press the 'Submit a Request' button on the top-right corner of the screen.

Press on the 'Submit a Request' option

Step 2: Players should next select 'Game Concerns' from the drop-down list. They should then enter the email address and select the type of problem that they are facing. Here is the list:

Abuse Report (Verbal Abuse)

Event Issue (missing or unable to claim reward)

Event Issue (unable to access event page)

Technical Issue

Tournament Issue

Type of issues under Game Concerns

It is crucial to note that the support is only limited to the list mentioned above. A wrongly submitted request or one with '-' as the type of problem will not be processed.

Step 3: Players should fill in the necessary details and attach the proof.

Enter all the details in the text fields and press the Submit button

Free Fire players must be careful when submitting a request, as only those that are properly submitted will be processed.

