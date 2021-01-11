How to get the new Obliteration Emote in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform, developed and published by Garena worldwide. The game has achieved monumental feats over the past few years and has amassed a massive player base.

The developers of Free Fire collaborate with several celebrities, companies, and more. Recently, they had announced a collaboration with the Japanese superhero franchise – One Punch Man.

This collaboration is set to bring in various themed items. For instance, the Saitama and Genos character costumes, emotes, and skins, including guns, backpacks, and more.

A new exclusive emote, named ‘Obliteration,’ has been added to the game store. This article provides a step-by-step guide to purchasing this new emote in Garena Free Fire.

Procuring the new Obliteration Emote in Free Fire for beginners

Players can procure this exclusive emote from the in-game store for 599 diamonds. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Users must open Garena Free Fire and press the ‘Store’ icon on the lobby screen’s left side.

Click the Store icon

Step 2: They have to tap the ‘Collection’ tab and press the ‘Emote’ icon.

Press Emote icon

Step 3: All the purchasable emotes would appear on the screen. Players have to select the ‘Obliteration’ emote and press the ‘Purchase’ button.

Press the purchase button

Step 4: A dialog box will pop-up asking them to confirm the purchase. They can click on the ‘599 diamonds’ option.

Click the 599 diamonds option

The diamonds will be deducted, and the users can equip the emote from the ‘Collection’ section.

How to equip emotes in Free Fire

Gamers can follow these steps:

Step 1: First, the players have to press the ‘Collection’ icon.

Click the Collection icon

Step 2: On the emote tab, they can select the emote and slot.

Step 3: Lastly, they must click the ‘Equip’ button to equip the emote in the loadout.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.