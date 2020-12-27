How to contact Free Fire Help Center for game-related queries: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity in the last few years and has established itself as one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game calls for quick-paced action and sees 50 players landing on an island to fight it out till the last man/team survives.

Despite Free Fire's status as one of the best BR mobile games, players still face in-game hiccups for various reasons. As a result, they often look for ways to contact the Help Center to report such problems to the developers.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to contact Free Fire's Help Center for game-related queries.

How can players contact the Free Fire Help Center?

Select the problem

Players can report the following problems to the Free Fire Help Center:

Hacker Report Form

Game Concerns

Payment & Missing Items

Here are the steps by which players can contact the Help Center of Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the ‘ffsupport.zendesk.com’ website and click on the ‘Submit a Request’ button located on the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Next, click on the dialog box and select the ‘Game Concerns’ option.

Step 3: Under Game Concerns, the following problems are available. Select the type of problem.

Abuse Report (Verbal Abuse) Event Issue (missing or unable to claim reward) Event Issue (unable to access event page) Technical Issue Tournament Issue

Type of Problems

Step 4: Fill in all the details, like email address and more.

Enter all the details accurately.

Step 5: Describe the issue briefly and attach appropriate documents as proof. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to send the request to Garena Free Fire's support team.

It is important to note that players must enter every detail correctly. If the data is incorrect, the request will be rejected by Free Fire.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

