How to counter Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans

Effectively utilizing defensive buildings and traps along with strategic planning is essential for defending against Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans. Because of their anger ability, which amplifies their assault when they are alone, and splash damage, these formidable air troops can be challenging to counter. On the other hand, players can lessen their effects and save their bases by employing the appropriate tactics.

The deployment of advanced air defenses, the tactical placement of traps, and the efficient use of air sweepers to disrupt Baby Dragon formations and nullify their wrath mechanics are the main defensive tactics covered in this tutorial.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Strategies to counter Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans

1) High-level air defenses

Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Having several high-level Air Defenses is essential for any defense against Baby Dragon to be effective. These buildings are vital for eliminating Baby Dragon early as they can become very overwhelming if not dealt with right away.

It is recommended that players make sure their Air Defenses are properly positioned and upgraded to protect the maximum area of the base.

By arranging them in a triangle or at strategic points, you may make overlapping coverage zones that will allow you to hit Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans from different directions as they move closer. Furthermore, bolstering Air Defenses with additional defensive structures like Wizard and Archer Towers can improve the overall efficacy against aerial threats.

2) Effective use of traps

Expand Tweet

The use of traps is essential for debilitating and neutralizing Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans. Particularly useful are two types of traps: Seeking Air Mines and Skeleton Traps. When in air mode, Skeleton Traps can attract Baby Dragon, diverting them and gradually inflicting harm.

To keep the Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans from clumping together and losing their anger ability, it is crucial to position these traps out of the line of their direct course.

Another effective weapon is the Seeking Air Mine, which can eliminate Baby Dragon at a comparable level in one hit. By positioning these mines close to air defenses, you can make sure that they set off when Baby Dragon gets close, offering a strong first line of defense. Its effectiveness can be considerably decreased by strategically placed and timed traps.

Also Read: How to get 270 Clash of Clans Golden Boots for free?

3) Air sweeper utilization

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

When it comes to breaking Baby Dragon's fury mechanic, Air Sweepers are important. When a Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans is alone, its rage ability kicks in, increasing both its attack speed and damage. Players can counter this by pushing Baby Dragons together using an Air Sweeper.

By controlling the deployment of air units, the Air Sweeper can neutralize Baby Dragon's heightened assault capabilities, preventing them from functioning independently. Air Sweepers can be strategically positioned to disrupt Baby Dragon formations, rendering them more vulnerable to Air Defenses and other anti-air buildings.

Check out more articles from Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback