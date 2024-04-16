How to counterplay against LavaLoon decks in Clash Royale

Playing against LavaLoon decks in Clash Royale can be extremely difficult; to win, you'll need to use precise strategy and fast thinking. The Lava Hound is used as a tank in the LavaLoon tactic, and the Balloon destroys opposing towers with tremendous damage.

You can, however, swing the balance to your advantage with well-thought-out counterplay and strategy. With the help of this tutorial, you will be able to recognize, neutralize, and finally vanquish LavaLoon decks and outmaneuver your opponents to win the game.

Strategies to counterplay against LavaLoon decks in Clash Royale

1) Identify and disrupt the Lava Hound push

The main focus of LavaLoon decks in Clash Royale is usually to build a powerful push by using the Lava Hound to tank the Balloon. It's critical to recognize when your opponent is preparing for this push.

Keep an eye out for the Lava Hound deployment near the rear of their domain; the Balloon usually follows it to the bridge. As soon as you realize this setup, you can get your counterplay ready.

Deploy air-targeting troops

Use forces or structures that can successfully target flying units to eliminate the Lava Hound and Balloon. For this, cards like Inferno Dragon, Baby Dragon, Mega Minion, and Minions are good choices.

Arrange them such that the Lava Hound and Balloon are intercepted before they get to your towers. In addition, think about employing structures like Tesla or Inferno Tower to deflect and harm the Lava Hound and Balloon while your other soldiers finish them off.

Timing spells and support troops

By changing the balloon's target or harming the supporting soldiers, cards like Electro Dragon, or Lightning can stop the push. Waiting for the ideal time to cast your spells will increase their potency; timing is crucial. For instance, you can buy valuable time by using lightning to retarget the balloon onto a new building before it reaches your tower.

2) Pressure the opponent's resources and punish their pushes in Clash Royale

Elixir-wise, LavaLoon decks are pricey, particularly when using their distinctive push. Take advantage of this by exerting pressure on the opposing lane or penalizing your opponent for making a significant push commitment.

Split-lane pushes

When your opponent devotes a large amount of elixir to the LavaLoon push, send soldiers or launch a counter-push on the other lane. They are forced to split their focus and energies, which may break their momentum and make it more difficult for them to adequately support their drive.

Counter-attack with ground troops

LavaLoon decks prioritize air units, but they sometimes don't have enough ground defense in Clash Royale. Utilize this vulnerability by positioning ground forces to counter-push behind the Lava Hound or in the opposing lane.

Cards that catch your opponent off guard and require them to spend elixir defending, like Mini P.E.K.K.A, Hog Rider, or even a well-timed Goblin Barrel, undermine their push.

3) Maintain elixir efficiency and defense

Careful elixir management and dependable defensive tactics are necessary for a successful defense against LavaLoon decks to reduce damage and stop tower losses in Clash Royale.

Save elixir for defense

Elixir should not be overspent on an attack if you expect a LavaLoon push. Save up enough elixir to send out the right defensive structures or units to neutralize the approaching threat. When it matters most, put defense before offense to avoid major tower damage.

Cycle cheap cards

To swiftly cycle through your deck of cards, include inexpensive cycle cards like Skeletons, Ice Spirit, or Bats. Throughout the match, these cards can assist you in maintaining elixir efficiency and reliably deploying the required counters to the LavaLoon push.

