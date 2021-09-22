How to craft crystal walls in Valheim

Crystal walls are one of the new structures that players can build in Valheim with the recent Hearth and Home update. As the name suggests, creating the walls will require players to find crystal, and it won't be a walk in the park.

Many of the new resources added through Hearth and Home were placed in pre-existing biomes throughout Valheim. It gave players even more reason to head back and forth between all of the lands on their map. Unlike Tar, players won't need to head to an extremely difficult biome.

Crystal is found in the Mountain biome of Valheim, and like the other biomes in the game, where they are located will depend on each player's map. Valheim is procedurally generated, and unless someone copied a known seed, it will take exploration to find a Mountain biome.

Once players find a Mountain biome, they will technically have access to crystal materials. But it won't be as easy as looking around and farming for the crystals with something like a pickaxe. That said, the pickaxe will certainly be handy for the crystal collection process.

How to collect crystal in Valheim and use them for a wall

When players head to a Mountain biome, the next step is to find some Stone Golems to smack. They are monsters holding on to crystals, similar to Trolls dropping their own form of leather.

Of course, players will need to be prepared to fight them, and in order to obtain enough crystals, many Stone Golems will need to be taken out. One of the best methods is to use a pickaxe or piercing arrows with a bow. Both weapons inflict piercing damage, which is the best weakness against the Stone Golems.

When the crystals are looted, new recipes will instantly be learned, such as glass walls. Bring the crystals back to any settlement with a workbench to craft crystal blocks. They will look like ice blocks and act very similar to the way glass windows would. In essence, they serve the same purpose as glass windows, but can be stacked together within a structure in Valheim.

It will take two crystals to make the crystal wall, and though they aren't entirely transparent, they are the best option for now.

