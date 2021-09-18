Where to find Tar in Valheim

With the new Hearth and Home update in Valheim, Tar has become one of the latest resources available to collect. But it may be more difficult to find than players would assume.

Those who want to find Tar in Valheim will have a bit of a process to go through to collect the new resource. It's certainly not an early game resource, and Tar will only spawn in the Plains biome.

All gamers used to Valheim will know that the Plains biome is the most challenging area. It's full of danger and is the fifth area they will encounter as they progress in Valheim.

Users should look out for Tar pits scattered around the area to find the Tar itself in the Plains biome. Because Valheim is a procedurally generated game, there is no guaranteed way to locate Tar.

Every player needs to find it in their own world, which could be anywhere as long as it's a Plain.

Look for new locations in the Valheim world

One of the catches for the Tar resources is that they can't be found in Plains biomes that have already been discovered. One of the suggestions for the Hearth and Home update was to start a new game so that discovering Tar wouldn't be as difficult.

Users will need to go out of their way to find new Plains on worlds that have been around for a long time.

What can players do with Tar in Valheim?

The purpose of Hearth and Homes was to bring some new features to housing and the survival aspect of the game. Tar certainly adds new dimensions to the housing system overall, especially where some building was lacking.

As soon as players head to a Tar pit and collect the nodes, a whole host of new building recipes will open up. Each one of them is centered around building, whether it's supports or simply new decoration. They can all be found listed below.

What can be built with Tar in Valheim

Carved darkwood divider

Darkwood arch

Raven adornment

Wolf adornment

Darkwood chair

Round table

Long heavy table

Hot tub

Darkwood gate

Shingle roof (two different angles)

Shingle roof ridge (two different angles)

Shingle roof o-corner

Shingle roof i-corner

Darkwood pole (2 and 4 meters)

Darkwood beam (2 and 4 meters)

The complete list should be an excellent way for players to use Tar in Valheim and a whole host of new opportunities.

