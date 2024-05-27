How to craft weapons in Wuthering Waves

To craft weapons in Wuthering Waves, you must visit Uncle Wei’s weapon shop within the eastern side of Jinzhou. Forging weapons is a great way to strengthen your roster of characters, and perhaps a must for free-to-play players. After all, the only way to obtain 4-star weapons is through the weapon gacha, or the Battle Pass - which are not as easy to obtain and/or require the use of in-app purchases.

A breakdown of Uncle Wei’s shop can be found below, detailing the process for crafting weapons in Wuthering Waves.

Crafting weapons in Wuthering Waves

Locating the weapons vendor (image via YouTube/ConCon)

To craft weapons in Wuthering Waves, you will have to go to Jinzhou City of Huanglong. Simply head to the stairs and interact with the vendor to open up the weapons shop.

At this point, you will have two options:

Purchase weapons and crafting materials directly

Uncle Wei has a rather large stockpile of crafting materials and weapons within his shop. You can choose to purchase these items using Shell Credits. While the weapons kept in stock are of the 1 to 2-star rarity, they should be enough for newcomers.

The weapon ascension materials are of much greater importance, however, and are worth purchasing. This is because they can, in turn, be used to strengthen your weapon collection and ultimately make your characters stronger in the process.

These materials do not refresh, and are unavailable to purchase once they run out of stock.

Craft specialized weapons using in-game materials

Uncle Wei also offers players the ability to craft both 3-star and 4-star weapons in his shop. These consume mining materials such as Scarletthorn when crafted. Make sure to have an ample amount of these resources (150 per weapon) before heading to the shop.

It is generally recommended to save your resources to build 4-star weapons over their 3-star counterparts.

All forgeable weapons in Wuthering Waves

A select number of 4-star weapons can be forged (Image via YouTube/EODGamer)

The list of available weapons to craft via Uncle Wei’s shop can be found listed below:

3-star weapons

Guardian Sword : +6.7% HP

: +6.7% HP Guardian Rectifier : +5.4% ATK

: +5.4% ATK Guardian Pistols : +6.7% ATK

: +6.7% ATK Guardian Gauntlets : +8.5% DEF

: +8.5% DEF Guardian Broadblade: +5.4% ATK

4-star weapons

Rectifier : +11.5% Energy Regeneration

: +11.5% Energy Regeneration Sword : +9.1% ATK

: +9.1% ATK Broadblade : +7.2% Energy Regeneration

: +7.2% Energy Regeneration Gauntlets : +8.6% Energy Regeneration

: +8.6% Energy Regeneration Pistols: +8.1% ATK

The weapons offer a multitude of effects, such as enhanced ATK, Energy Regeneration, and more, in addition to possessing unique abilities/damage modifiers.

