How to craft a Xiao Lantern in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has finally introduced the Lantern Rite festival after a long wait. This festival features a challenge event called "Theater Mechanicus" where players require Xiao Lanterns as a pass to participate.

One can earn Festive Fever points and Veneficus Sigils. The Xiao Lanterns can also be released to celebrate the festival.

Each Lantern Rite, the people of Liyue release Xiao Lanterns to carry their wishes through the sky. If you'd like to craft your very own Xiao Lantern, you can ask Liyue Harbor's Jingming to show you the ropes!



View details here >>>https://t.co/hFVnk5LVA7#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/LblhcyXpS3 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 10, 2021

How to craft Xiao Lantern in Genshin Impact?

To craft a single Xiao Lantern, players will need one of each:

Lantern Fiber Wick Material Plaustrite Shard

Lantern Fiber can be obtained by farming harvestable plants such as silk flowers, sweet flowers, and mints. Like a process used to acquire Wick Materials, players will have to kill monsters such as Hilichurls and elite enemies from the Fatui.

To obtain Plaustrite Shard, one must defeat stronger enemies like Geovishap Hatchlings, Geovishaps, and Stonehide Lawachurls. To locate these enemies, players can use the adventurer's handbook and choose the enemy from the navigable menu.

Materials needed for Xiao Lantern (Image Via Mihoyo)

Amount of materials needed for a single Xiao Lantern (Image via Mihoyo)

A Xiao Lantern can be used as a pass to participate in the Theater Mechanicus challenge and obtain Festive Fever & Veneficus Sigils. The acquired points can be used to claim a free 4-star character hailing from Liyue from the "Stand By Me" event or to redeem rewards like Crown of insight, Talent level-up materials, Hero's wit, and others from the Xiao Market.

The video above shows the process to farm the necessary materials with recommended routes to craft the Xiao Lantern and use them.

The Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact will last till 28th February. This is enough time for players to collect enough Festive Fever points and claim rewards from Xiao Market.

