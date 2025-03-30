How to create AI emotes in Inzoi

AI emotes in Inzoi are an incredible feature that makes it possible to add some personality to your Zoi through custom animations and poses that enhance the expressiveness of its interactions. Whether you want your Zoi to pull off a one-of-a-kind pose or execute a dance move, the game's AI-based system makes it possible for you to craft emotes using static images or brief video clips.

This tutorial will guide you through all you should know about developing and implementing AI emotes in Inzoi.

Steps to create AI emotes in Inzoi

Create your own AI emotes in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

To start creating AI emotes in Inzoi, follow these steps:

Click on your Zoi in the game.

Scroll down and find the "AI Motion" option.

Hover over it and select "Make AI Emote".

You will be given two options:

Upload an image for a static pose.

Upload a video for an animated emote.

Read on to learn more about both.

Creating a static AI emote (image-based)

If you go for the first option, the game's AI will produce an emote based on the image you upload. For the best results, keep the following in mind regarding the uploaded picture:

It should be a full-body image of 1 person only.

It should be taken from the front and with clutter or distracting objects in the background.

It should be a high-quality image in a .png or .jpg file type.

Tip: If you want to use a reference picture, you can search for terms such as "Full Body Pose" or "Full Body Photo" or something similar on Pinterest.

After your image is uploaded, the in-game AI will create your emote. If you like it, click "Save" and give it a name. It will then be saved into your emote uploads.

Avoid using pictures with difficult hand gestures for the emote. This is because the AI is not able to provide accurate representations of gestures like the peace sign or a fist, as they involve a lot of fingers.

Creating an animated AI emote (video-based)

For animated emotes, you will need to upload a video file. Supported formats include:

.MP4

.AVI

.MOV

Make sure your video follows these guidelines:

It should feature a single person in a full-body shot.

The camera should remain still for better motion capture.

Short clips work best, ideally under 5 seconds in length.

How to perform an AI emote in Inzoi

Once your AI emotes in Inzoi have been saved, performing them in-game is easy:

Click on your Zoi.

Navigate to "AI Motion" in the menu.

Select the emote you created.

Your Zoi will then execute the pose or animation, allowing you to showcase your custom moves in the game.

