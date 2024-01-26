How to create an avatar in Tekken 8 Arcade Quest

Tekken 8's Arcade Quest is a brand-new gamemode, featuring an offline arena where you can participate in a variety of challenges while learning about the core combat experience of the title. However, you are required to create an avatar before embarking on the adventure. This journey will feel incomplete unless you design a character that expresses your style. Although the style of the avatars is cartoonish, you have different customization options available.

This article covers everything there is to know to create a character in Tekken 8 Arcade Quest.

Complete guide to create an avatar in Tekken 8 Arcade Quest

Choose a proper motion type for the Arcade Quest avatar (Image via Bandai Namco)

Tekken 8’s Arcade Quest is available as an offline feature, and you can open up its avatar customization after the initial cutscenes. Within the menu, you will be provided a random model, which you can modify according to your needs.

For starters, click on “Body” and select “Motion” to set up the basic characteristics of your avatar. Type A motion will give you a more masculine appearance compared to Type B—choose whichever resonates with you the most.

Next, select a face, followed by the desired outline. It is worth noting that each face is equipped with a different pair of eyes, and there is no separate customization option for the eyes. However, you can customize the eye color after selecting a face type.

The locked cosmetics can be purchased in exchange for Fight Money (Image via Bandai Namco)

Now, choose the skin tone and hair type to finalize all the physical features of your avatar in Tekken 8 Arcade Quest. Some of the cosmetics and facial features, like the red mohawk, can be purchased using Fight Money, which you can obtain by winning more matches.

Lastly, the Clothing section of the avatar customization menu is quite self-explanatory. Here, you will find various cosmetic options for the torso and lower body. Pick up ones that suit your fashion style to design your character for the arcade adventure.

Image showing a full body Jin skin for Arcade Quest avatar (Image via Bandai Namco)

Under the Clothing tab, you will also find various presets for the entire body. You can choose from the default models of iconic Tekken characters like Kazuya Mishima, Jin Kazama, and more. However, you cannot equip any other cosmetics after selecting a full-body skin.

Unlike the character creation feature in Street Fighter 6 World Tour, Tekken's Arcade Quest avatar customization options are limited. However, the developers will likely add more cosmetic items in the future.

Make sure to check out our other Tekken 8 guides.