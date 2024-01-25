Tekken 8 Zafina combo guide - Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

Tekken 8 kicks off with over 30 characters on the roster, with Zafina one of the most complex fighters among them. As a descendant of spiritual warriors, she employs the Ancient Assassination Arts to dispatch her challengers in battle. Additionally, the spirit of Azazel resides in her left arm, granting her the ability to use a cursed claw to unleash powerful attacks.

Zafina can also switch between three distinct stances, each unlocking different launchers and move sets. Hence, it will take some time for any beginner to have complete control over her fighting style.

To make things easier, this article will list down her Heat Moves and outline some of her best combo samples in Tekken 8.

Zafina Rage Art and Heat Moves in Tekken 8

We have employed the traditional Tekken notations: 1, 2, 3, 4 (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) for the action buttons. The movement inputs have been denoted as u, d, f, b (up, down, forward, back), and so on. The u/f indicates a combined press of the up and forward buttons.

Rage Art

Semper Avarus Eget: d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Malicious Nail : f, 1+2

: f, 1+2 Miasma Bearer : d/f, 4, 1

: d/f, 4, 1 Binal Venom : During Scarecrow Stance (3+4), 2, 1

: During Scarecrow Stance (3+4), 2, 1 Primitive Grudge : During Tarantula Stance (d, 1+2), d/f, 1

: During Tarantula Stance (d, 1+2), d/f, 1 Vicious Claw : During Mantis Stance (d, 3+4), d/f, 1

: During Mantis Stance (d, 3+4), d/f, 1 Curse of Azazel : During Heat, 2+3

: During Heat, 2+3 Malice of Azazel: During Hear and Scarecrow Stance, 2+3

Zafina combo examples in Tekken 8

While rising, 1, 2> u/f, 1> f, 2, 3> during Scarecrow Stance, 4> f, f, F, 1+2> during Tarantula Stance, d/f, 1

Use this input with Zafina if you want to juggle your opponent towards the edge of the map. It delivers good airtime and sufficient damage, which is crucial in a Tekken 8 combo.

d/f, 2> 3> during Scarecrow Stance, 4> b, 1, during hit from front, 1+2

Zafina can be a challenging character to play as a beginner. However, you can expect to win a few matches once you learn this quick and easy input. Make sure to hit your opponent from the front to successfully unleash her Cursed Claw at the end.

d/f 2> 3> during Heat and during Scarecrow Stance, 2, 1, F> d/f, 4, 2> f, f, F, 1+2> during Tarantula Stance, d/f, 1

It appears that the Heat system in Tekken 8 is a game-changer for a lot of fighters. This Zafina combo employing the mechanic delivers massive damage, even though it is relatively difficult to pull off in a match.

Tekken 8 releases on January 26, 2024, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.