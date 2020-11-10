How to create custom room in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire is a prominent battle royale title on the mobile platform. Since its release over three years ago, this game has amassed over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Playing any game alongside or against friends is quite fun, and Free Fire is no exception. Hence, the developers have added an option for the players to create private/custom rooms.

But many users who wish to create custom rooms do not know how to do so. This article provides a detailed guide on how to create these lobbies in Free Fire.

Beginner's guide to create custom rooms in Free Fire

Creating custom rooms in this game is relatively easy. But it is important to note that the players need to have a custom room card to do so.

Following are the steps by which users can create custom rooms:

Step 1: They need to open Free Fire and click on the mode-change option on the top-right corner.

Press on the mode-change icon

Step 2: Users have to then press the ‘Custom’ button on the bottom right.

Click on the 'Custom' icon

Step 3: They then have to click the ‘Create’ option and set the desired settings of the room.

Press on the 'Create' option

Step 4: The custom room will be created, and users can press ‘Start’ when all participants are ready to go.

How to purchase a room card

Room Card in the shop

Players can follow these steps to purchase room cards in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, they can open the game and click the ‘Shop’ icon.

Step 2: Users have to press the 'Item' tab and select 'Room Card.'

Step 3: Lastly, they have to click on the purchase button.

It’ll cost the users 100 diamonds to purchase a room card in Free Fire. Players can also get one free room card from guild tournaments. A guild would collectively have to collect 1800 Dog Tags to obtain a room card.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these ‘newbie’ tips and tricks!

