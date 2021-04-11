Guilds in Free Fire are basically a group of Free Fire enthusiasts who want to enjoy matches together. Players can communicate with others around the world through Guilds.

Players like to stand out in the crowd and opt for creative names for their Guild. Read this article for some Guild Name recommendations.

Free Fire players also have the chance to create their own Guilds and invite friends to join them. Creating a guild will cost Diamonds (in-game money).

Note: Players can also request to join a Guild by clicking on the Guild icon. Pick one to join from the list that appears.

How to create a guild in Free Fire in April 2021

Image via ULTIMATE VERSION (YouTube)

Players can follow the steps given below to form their own Guild in Free Fire:

Open the game and click the Guilds icon (located on the screen's right side).

Select the ‘Create Guild’ option (located on the bottom right corner of the screen).

Set any name for their choice for the Guild.

Make the necessary payments. Either 5000 Gold or 1000 Diamonds to create a Guild.

Go to the Member List and choose the Invite option (located on the screen's bottom).

After that, click on the Guild created and clicked the ‘Guild Invite’ option to invite friends.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

