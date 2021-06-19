How to create a guild with stylish names in Free Fire

Free Fire guilds are groups of players who enjoy matches together. They can join or create a guild to connect with gamers from all around the world.

Creating a guild in Free Fire is relatively easy, but players have to pay money for it. And after the creation of a guild, they can invite their friends to join it.

How to create a guild in Free Fire

Players can look at the steps below to create guilds in Free Fire:

They need to open Free Fire and click the Guilds icon on the right side of the screen. Users can select the “Create Guild” option at the bottom right corner of the screen. They may then set any guild name of their choice. Gamers then have to make necessary payments, i.e., either 5000 gold or 1000 diamonds, both in-game money. They have to then head to the Member List and select the Invite option at the bottom of the screen. Players should click on the guild created and click the “Guild Invite” option to invite friends.

Note: Players have the option to join a guild by clicking on the guild icon. They can then click on the guilds they want to join from the list that appears. If their request is accepted, they can be a part of the guild.

How get stylish names for guilds in Free Fire

Players can use name generators to create stylish guild names

Free Fire players like to stand out from the crowd by setting unique names for their guilds. But they might have difficulty choosing a fancy nickname and can use name generators for this purpose.

Android and iOS keyboards do not have adequate symbols to make a name stylish. This is why players can use name generator sites like nickfinder.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, etc. On these sites, they can customize any name of their choice or look for name recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to some, several new players are often confused.

