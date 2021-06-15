How to control recoil, improve aim, and hit more headshots in Free Fire: Beginners’ guide

The ultimate goal of Free Fire players is survival. To persevere till the end, they have to defend themselves against enemies and shoot them effectively whenever necessary.

Beginners might find the task of shooting a bit difficult, especially if they are new to battle royale games. This article will guide them on controlling recoil, improving aim, and hitting more headshots in Free Fire.

How to control recoil in Free Fire

Sensitivity Settings for reducing recoil in Free Fire

In order to improve recoil beginners must opt for the following Sensitivity Settings:

General: 100

Red Dot: 78

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 55

AWM Scope: 68

Free Look: 100

Players can tweak the above settings as per their preference. After making these changes, they must head to the training grounds to practice. This is very important as mobile gamers must get accustomed to the changes.

How to improve aim in Free Fire

To improve aim in Free Fire, players must arrange the controls at their convenience. Beginners can also settle for the default controls as they need to be fairly acquainted with Free Fire to determine the proper position of the controls.

Gamers should not tweak the aim settings if they want the best outcome. The default settings will help them convert more shots successfully.

How to hit more headshots in Free Fire

To become better at headshots, players must determine their crosshair position in Free Fire. Beginners must remember to aim the crosshair a bit higher than the enemy’s head. This way, when the shot is fired, the crosshair automatically drops down and aims directly at the enemy’s head.

If players want to kill or knock out opponents using a sniper, they can try dragging the joystick button downwards and the fire button upwards at the same time. This brings the aim to the proper position and is effective when it comes to one-shot headshots.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

