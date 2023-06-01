How to create a laser drone in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players can create their own modes of transportation and weapons. The implementation of the Ultrahand ability grants players the freedom to do this. This aspect adds a captivating element to the game. Moreover, the ability allows gamers to align objects in any way they please. Several players have showcased their impressive construction skills by utilizing Ultrahand to make things like tanks, war machines, speed jets, and even laser drones.

However, creating certain shapes and constructing specific objects can be quite challenging. For instance, the Laser Drone demands precise alignment and utilization of Zonai Devices. This guide provides instructions for constructing it.

Can You Pet the Dog? @CanYouPetTheDog You cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom You cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom https://t.co/dAxQCnKF5X

Everything you need to know to create a perfect laser drone in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Materials required

Hover Stones

Beam Emitters

Rocket

Battery

YouTuber King-X has made a video where they demonstrate the necessary materials for building an ideal Laser Drone. In the clip, they use these items: two Hover Stones, two Construct Heads, a number of Beam Emitters (the quantity may vary depending on individual needs), one Rocket, and a single Battery.

Aligning items

After aligning the Hover Stones, the next step is to align the Construct Heads in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Once you gather all the necessary materials, you have to place one Hover Stone on top of the other. After that, the next step is to align the Construct Heads.

It is crucial to line up the Beam Emitters with the stones because, once they're activated, they emit powerful laser beams. Aligning more Beam Emitters increases the probability of them effectively neutralizing larger enemies.

Align the Beam Emitters in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Begin the process of lining up those items by using the image above for reference. Given the extensive use of Beam Emitters demonstrated by King-X in the video, it is crucial to consider their availability.

Line up the items with the Construct Heads and position the emitters in all directions to enable the emission of beams from every side.

Align a Rocket and a Battery in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Next, ensure the base of your Drone is perfectly aligned. This step is straightforward, utilize the Ultrahand ability to accurately position the Hover Stones.

Following that, add a Rocket to the Drone, as this will facilitate its flight. After that, use a Battery to provide the necessary energy for your creation to operate. Simply line it up with the Drone's base, and now your Laser Drone is prepared for action.

Poll : 0 votes