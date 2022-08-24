How to create a music playlist in Saints Row?

Saints Row is the intensely controversial reboot of Deep Silver and Volition's beloved open-world crime franchise that has finally hit shelves. The game changes a lot from the series' past, but there's a lot for longtime fans to love about its new direction.

One of the most important aspects of this franchise, along with many of its peers, is its strong library of music. In both Volition's franchise and Grand Theft Auto, the car radio mechanic is integral to the experience. Like the other entries, players aren't stuck with the radio rotation, they can choose their own tracklist.

Unlocking the Playlist app in Saints Row

There are a lot of great songs available on the radio stations in Saints Row, from The Cipher's collection of classic rap to Nuclear Blast's hardcore metal. Unfortunately, if the handful of radio stations don't suit a player's taste, they'll have to wait a while before they can set up their own playlist.

Playlists are set up in an app on the player's in-game phone, but that app can't be downloaded right away. They have to complete the mission "The Fast and the Foodiest" to unlock the app.

This mission entails helping Kevin get a toy that he's always dreamed of owning. It's a fairly simple story mission that requires fighting a few enemies and commandeering a shipment to hand over to Kev.

This brief and easy mission won't take up too much time, but it doesn't come up until around halfway through the game. This means players won't be able to use the Playlist app until several hours in.

This may come as a disappointment to some, especially with the game's reduced tracklist, but the feature will become available in time. Players will receive several rewards for completing the quest.

How to set up a playlist in Saints Row?

After unlocking the Playlist app, Saints Row players will find it easy to make their chosen list. It's as simple as using a real app on a cell phone, just as soon as one has the means to use it.

The playlist app contains a full list of every song from every radio station. With over 100 songs to choose from, representing different genres and decades, players can assemble something special.

One can listen to whichever song they prefer at will from the Playlist app. They can also set up a list in any order and have it loop through as they drive.

Apart from songs, one can listen to or add news broadcasts from the game's radio stations. Not only can they convey useful information to the player, but they also contain much of Volition's iconic sense of humor for fans to enjoy.

It'll take a lot of gameplay before they have access to the playlist app, but once they have it, they've got plenty of tracks to enjoy. Saints Row players just have to beat The Fast and the Foodiest to set up their favorite tracks on a permanent rotation.

