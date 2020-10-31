How to create room in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Playing any game with friends is fun, and COD Mobile is no exception. The developers have also added an option to create private rooms that enable users to try out various modes with their friends.

However, many newer players do not know how to create rooms, which is what we discuss in this article.

How to create a room in COD Mobile

Beginners can create rooms in this title by following these steps:

Step 1: They can open COD Mobile and click on the ‘Multiplayer’ option present on the main menu.

Step 2: Next, players should click on the ‘≡’ symbol located on the top-right corner.

Step 3: Now, a drop-down menu will appear, and they can press on the ‘Private’ option.

Step 4: A private room will be created, and users can click on the start button to commence a game.

How to change the mode in a private room

Here’s how the players can change modes in a private room.

Step 1: After the room is created, they need to press on the mode change icon above the start button.

How to invite friends to private rooms

Gamers can follow these steps to invite others into the custom rooms:

Step 1: They have to press the ‘Invite’ drop-down menu on the right-side.

Step 2: Next, they can click on the ‘+’ icon to invite the in-game friend.

Step 3: Upon accepting the invitation, they’ll be added to the private room.

They can also join a private room by entering the room ID.

