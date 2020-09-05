Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

How to create room in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide and tips

How to create room in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide and tips (Image Credits: wallpaperaccess.com)
How to create room in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide and tips (Image Credits: wallpaperaccess.com)
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 05 Sep 2020, 16:15 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Playing any game, alongside or against friends, is always fun. As an extension, the developers of COD Mobile have incorporated private rooms, enabling users to create and try out game modes with friends.

However, many of the newer players do not know how to create rooms. If you are one of them, this article is for you, as we give a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Also read: How to unlock Poltergeist in COD Mobile

How to create room in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide and tips

Unlike other titles, you do not have to own a room card to create private rooms in COD Mobile. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to do so:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the multiplayer mode icon present on the main screen.

Click the multiplayer icon
Click the multiplayer icon

Step 2: Next, you have to press on the '≡' icon on the top-right corner.

Press the
Press the '≡' icon

Step 3: The drop-down menu will appear, where you can click the private button.

Advertisement
Click on the private option
Click on the private option

Step 4: A private room will be created. Ask your friends to join and then click on the start button when ready to go.

The private room is created
The private room is created

How to invite players in the rooms

  • Step 1: After creating a room, click on the invite icon.
  • Step 2: The list of in-game friends will appear, press on '+' symbol beside their name to invite them.
  • Step 3: When they accept the invitation, they'll be added to the room.

The players can even invite other players to spectate the match.

How to change mode in private rooms

  • Step 1: Click on the mode change option present on the bottom-right corner.
  • Step 2: Several game modes will now appear on the screen.
  • Step 3: Press on the desired game mode to be played and click on the confirm button.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!) 

Also read: COD Mobile: Best gyro sensitivity settings for battle royale mode

Published 05 Sep 2020, 16:15 IST
COD Mobile
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी