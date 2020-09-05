Playing any game, alongside or against friends, is always fun. As an extension, the developers of COD Mobile have incorporated private rooms, enabling users to create and try out game modes with friends.

However, many of the newer players do not know how to create rooms. If you are one of them, this article is for you, as we give a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Also read: How to unlock Poltergeist in COD Mobile

How to create room in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide and tips

Unlike other titles, you do not have to own a room card to create private rooms in COD Mobile. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to do so:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the multiplayer mode icon present on the main screen.

Click the multiplayer icon

Step 2: Next, you have to press on the '≡' icon on the top-right corner.

Press the '≡' icon

Step 3: The drop-down menu will appear, where you can click the private button.

Advertisement

Click on the private option

Step 4: A private room will be created. Ask your friends to join and then click on the start button when ready to go.

The private room is created

How to invite players in the rooms

Step 1: After creating a room, click on the invite icon.

After creating a room, click on the invite icon. Step 2: The list of in-game friends will appear, press on '+' symbol beside their name to invite them.

The list of in-game friends will appear, press on '+' symbol beside their name to invite them. Step 3: When they accept the invitation, they'll be added to the room.

The players can even invite other players to spectate the match.

How to change mode in private rooms

Step 1: Click on the mode change option present on the bottom-right corner.

Click on the mode change option present on the bottom-right corner. Step 2: Several game modes will now appear on the screen.

Several game modes will now appear on the screen. Step 3: Press on the desired game mode to be played and click on the confirm button.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)

Also read: COD Mobile: Best gyro sensitivity settings for battle royale mode