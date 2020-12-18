How to create stylish and creative nicknames using symbols in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The popularity of Garena Free Fire has augmented over the past few years, and it has become one of the leading BR titles. In 2020, the title was among the most live-watched games on YouTube, which underlines its popularity.

With the introduction of regular updates into the game, there has been a constant rise in its player base. Users have to set an IGN or nickname as they initially set up an account. Many users look for ways by which they can create stylish and creative names using symbols. This article provides a step-by-step guide to do so.

Also Read: Free Fire: How to rank up faster and reach Heroic tier in December 2020

How to create stylish and creative nicknames using symbols in Free Fire

FancyTextGuru - One such website

The regular keyboards on mobile devices do not consist of fancy text. So, to create stylish names with a variety of symbols and fonts, users would have to utilize websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, lingojam.com, gypu.com, fsymbol.com and fancytexttool.net.

Here are the steps by which the users can use such websites to create cool and creative nicknames in Free Fire:

Advertisement

Step 1: Players have to open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter the required name in the text field; they would then receive several outputs in numerous fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Lastly, copy the desired output and paste it while changing the nickname in Garena Free Fire.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their names in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the "Profile" icon located on the lobby screen's top-left corner.

Open the game and click on the "Profile" icon located on the lobby screen's top-left corner. Step 2: The profile section will soon open up; they would then have to top-up on the yellow name-change icon.

The profile section will soon open up; they would then have to top-up on the yellow name-change icon. Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, asking the player to enter a new nickname.

A dialogue box will appear, asking the player to enter a new nickname. Step 4: The players have to enter the name in the text field and click on the "390 diamonds" option.

Diamonds will be deducted and their name will be changed. If the users have a name-change card, they will have a separate option with a card symbol in the dialogue box.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also Read: Dev Alone's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country, and more