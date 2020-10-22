The developers of Garena Free Fire have introduced an option for the players to create guilds that can have multiple members. One can get a wide variety of rewards by collecting Dog Tags in guild tournaments.

Some users wish to have stylish guild names with symbols and fonts to create a unique identity. But many do not know about the process of creating such names. In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on creating stylish guild names in Free Fire.

Also Read: How to search for a player’s Free Fire ID.

How to create a stylish guild name in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for smartphones

FancyTextGuru - One such website

As regular keyboards do not consist of fonts and symbols, players can use any of the following websites:

Fancytexttool.com Fancytextguru.com Lingojam.com Coolsymbol.com Fancytextpro.com

Here are the steps by which the players can use the websites mentioned above:

Step 1: Open any of the websites and input the required name in the text field.

Advertisement

Step 2: Press on the ‘Ok’ button. You would receive several outputs with fancy texts and symbols.

Step 3: Copy the required name and paste it while changing the name of Guild in Garena Free Fire.

How to change the name of the guild in Free Fire

Here are the steps by which you can change the name of guilds:

Step 1: Open the game and press on the ‘Guild’ icon present on the main menu.

Open the game and press on the ‘Guild’ icon present on the main menu. Step 2: Next, click on the name change icon present beside the guild's current name.

Next, click on the name change icon present beside the guild's current name. Step 3: You would then have to enter the new name in the text field.

You would then have to enter the new name in the text field. Step 4: Paste the copied name and click on the button below it.

It is important to note that only leaders can change the guild’s name in Free Fire. It would cost them 500 diamonds to do so.

Also read: Three best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire.