How to search for a player’s Free Fire ID

Over the years, battle royale games on the mobile platform have risen to prominence, and Free Fire has become one of the most popular options in the community.

Newer players are often unaware of simple aspects, like not knowing how they can search for their friends. If you are one of them, this article is for you, as we provide a step-by-step guide to search for a player’s Free Fire ID in-game.

Guide to search for a player’s Free Fire ID

To search for a player’s ID, the user either requires the IGN (in-game name) or UID. Following are the steps by which they can search for an ID in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Friends’ icon on the top-right of the main menu.

Press on the 'Friends' icon

Step 2: Next, they have to press on the ‘ADD’ tab, as shown in the picture below.

Click on the 'ADD' tab

Step 3: Now, users can enter the UID or IGN and press the ‘OK’ button.

Search for the required player using the search bar

Step 4: The ID of the player will appear on the screen. Players can press on the ‘+’ icon to send a friend request.

They will be added to the list of ‘in-game friends’ when they accept this friend request. Here’s how players can invite friends to a lobby and play a game with them.

Step 1: Open the game and press on the ‘Invite’ icon on the main screen.

Step 2: A drop-down menu will appear on the screen, with the list of in-game friends.

Step 3: Then user can press on the '+' button beside the player's name to invite them.

Step 4: They can then press on the 'Start' button when the players are ready to go.

Note: The article is for players still new to the game, as they often find themselves in the need of help with certain elements of the game.