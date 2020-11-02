How to create stylish guild names in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Guilds are an integral part of Garena Free Fire. Players can join or create a guild to participate in guild tournaments and earn dog tags which can be exchanged for several rewards.

Most guild leaders want their Free Fire guilds to have stylish names and subsequently look for ways to create them using fancy texts and symbols. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to create stylish guild names in Garena Free Fire.

How to create stylish guild names in Free Fire

FancyTextGuru - one such website

As regular keyboards do not have unique fonts and symbols, players have to use websites like fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, nickfinder.com and fancytextguru.com to generate them for their guild names.

Here’s how you can use such websites to create stylish names:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above and enter the desired name in the text field.

Step 2: You will get various results with fancy fonts, texts and symbols. You can even alter the fancy names further according to your preference.

Step 3: Copy the required name and paste it while changing your guild name or creating a guild in Free Fire.

How to change the name of your existing guild in Free Fire

Renaming a guild in Garena Free Fire

Only the leader can change the name of a guild in Free Fire. However, they would have to shell out 500 diamonds to do so. Here are the steps you can take to change the name of your guild in the game:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Guild’ icon located on the right side of the main menu.

Step 2: Next, click on the rename icon present beside the existing name. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the new name.

Step 3: Paste the name and press the button below it. The guild name will be changed.

