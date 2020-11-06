How to create stylish guild names in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

In Garena Free Fire, players can create guilds and participate in guild tournaments to obtain a variety of rewards.

Many guild leaders often want fancy names for their guilds to make them stand out in the game. They subsequently look for ways to incorporate stylish fonts and symbols into the name.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to create stylish guild names in Free Fire.

How to create stylish Free Fire guild names

FancyTextGuru - One such website

As regular keyboards on mobile devices do not have fancy fonts and symbols, players would need to use websites like fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, nickfinder.com and fancytextguru.com to generate them.

Follow the steps given below to create stylish guild names using such websites:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above and enter the desired name in the text field.

Step 2: Players will then receive many results with fancy text and fonts.

Step 3: Copy the required name and paste it while changing the name of the guild or creating a guild in Free Fire.

How to change the name of your guild in Free Fire

It is important to note that only the leader of the guild can change the guild name. To do so, they would have to shell out 500 diamonds.

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the guild icon located on the right side of the main screen.

Open Free Fire and click on the guild icon located on the right side of the main screen. Step 2: Click on the name-change icon present beside the existing name of the guild.

Click on the name-change icon present beside the existing name of the guild. Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the new name. Paste the name in the text field and click on the ‘500 diamonds’ button below it.

The name of the guild will be changed, and 500 diamonds will be deducted from your account.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

