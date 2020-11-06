SK Sabir Boss vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It boasts a massive player base, which also acts as an audience for content creators and streamers who frequently make videos based on the game.

SK Sabir Boss and UnGraduate Gamer, aka Ayush Dubey, are two well-known Free Fire YouTubers. In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25418 squad matches and has won 8452 of them, which translates to a win rate of 33.25%. With 90299 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2865 matches and has emerged victorious in 596, maintaining a win rate of 20.80%. He has 7784 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 3.46.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has 141 victories in 1575 games and has a win rate of 8.95%. He also has 3209 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has secured 94 wins in 283 squad games, making his win rate 33.21%. He has killed 853 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.51 in this mode.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

UnGraduate Gamer has played 23921 squad matches and has 6096 Booyahs to his name, which translates to a win rate of 25.48%. He has also secured 81561 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.58.

In the duo mode, he has played 586 matches and has bagged 96 victories, translating to a win rate of 16.38%. With a K/D ratio of 2.84, he has registered 1391 kills in this mode.

Meanwhile, in the solo mode, UnGraduate Gamer has played 544 matches and has won 119 of them, making his win rate 21.87%. He has 1923 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.52.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, UnGraduate Gamer has 95 victories in 244 squad matches, boasting a win rate of 38.93%. He has 786 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.28 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 8 duo games and has secured 3 wins. He has 23 kills in these games, with a K/D ratio of 4.60.

UnGraduate Gamer played 86 games in the solo mode and has 54 victories at a win rate of 62.79%. He has also racked up 471 kills at a K/D ratio of 14.72.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and UnGraduate Gamer have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is ahead in both the K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes. Meanwhile, UnGraduate Gamer has superior stats in the solo mode.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, UnGraduate Gamer has relatively better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

Also Read: B2K (Born2Kill): Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more