How to create stylish nicknames with symbols in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

Garena Free Fire players often want stylish in-game names to differentiate themselves from the other players on their server. To do this, they incorporate symbols and unique fonts in their IGN.

However, regular keyboards on Android devices do not have such unique symbols and fonts and, hence, players look for different ways to generate them. In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to create stylish nicknames with symbols in Free Fire.

Also Read: Ankush FREEFIRE vs Amitbhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire: How to create stylish nicknames with symbols

Several websites allow players to create a stylish in-game name. Some of these websites are:

1) coolsymbol.com

2) fancytexttool.com

3) fancytexttool.net

Advertisement

4) nickfinder.com

These websites also offer a plethora of symbols that can be incorporated into the existing IGN.

Follow the steps given below to create a stylish nickname in Free Fire using one of these websites:

Step 1: First, visit any one of the above-mentioned websites and enter your preferred name in the text field.

Step 2: You will receive several outputs in a wide assortment of fonts with different symbols. You can also alter them further.

Step 3: Copy the output of your choice and paste it while changing your name in Free Fire.

Follow the steps given below to change your name in Free Fire:

Step 1: Click on the profile present on the top-left corner of the screen.

Click on the profile present on the top-left corner of the screen. Step 2: Press on the yellow name-change icon present beside your name.

Press on the yellow name-change icon present beside your name. Step 3: A dialog box appears, where you have to enter the new name. Paste the name which you have copied earlier.

A dialog box appears, where you have to enter the new name. Paste the name which you have copied earlier. Step 4: Click on the button with the diamond symbols. The diamonds will be deducted, and the name will be changed.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Sultan Proslo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?