Pets in Free Fire have special skills that eventually help the players on the battlefield. Currently, there are over 10 different kinds of pets present in the game, with the latest addition being ‘Mr Waggor.’

Many users wish to have stylish names for their pets in Free Fire and hence look for ways to create them. This article provides you with a step-by-step guide on how you can create stylish pet names in Free Fire on Android devices.

How to create stylish pet names in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

FancyTextTool - one such websites that the players can use to create stylish names

The players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, coolsymbols.com, and lingojam.com, to incorporate stylish fonts and symbols, as regular mobile keyboards do not consist of them.

Following are the steps by which they can use the websites mentioned above:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned earlier and enter the required name in the text field.

Step 2: You will then receive a wide variety of different results on your mobile screen.

Step 3: Copy any of the names and paste them while you are changing the name of your pet in Garena Free Fire.

How to change the name of pets in Garena Free Fire

It is quite an easy task to change the name of pets in Free Fire. Here’s how the players can do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Pet’ tab present on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Next, you would have to click on the name change icon present beside the respective pet's existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking you to enter the new nickname.

Step 4: Paste the name in the text field and click on the button below it.

Changing the name for the first time is free; if the players wish to change it again, they would have to shell out 200 Diamonds.

