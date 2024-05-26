How does CS2 skin-renting system work? Steps explained

Valve has just blessed the CS2 community with the Fire Sale update. Amidst a plethora of map changes and tweeks to the economy, a large focus remains on the skin-renting system. You can now either chose to roll the dice to rent all the skins in the case for seven days or to buy the case as you always have.

Renting skins will trade-lock them for the next seven days and you cant even place stickers on them. This option gives fans easy accessibility to Valve's vast library of cosmetics. The prospect of owning multiple variants, even for a week, is still too good to sleep on.

The only case that features this novelty is the The Kilowatt case, that released in February 2024. This truly is a great new addition that spices up the skin game for CS2 as a whole. This step-by-step guide is here to help you get access to this new feature without a hassle.

A complete guide to renting skins in CS2

CS2 Kilowatt case (Image via Valve)

Here are all the steps you must follow to access the new CS2 skin-renting system:

The very first step is to get the Kilowatt case. Go to the community market page and get yourself Valve's flashy new case. Go back to the game and get into your inventory menu. Click on the case and buy a Kilowatt case-key from the bottom right of your screen. After you buy the key, you will notice two options on the bottom-right corner of your screen. Click on the Open to Rent button.

And that is your complete guide to renting skins in CS2.

Spice up your Inventory

If you follow these steps, you can have all the skins included in The Kilowatt case, excluding the rare special item, for the next seven days. You can show off your amazing new skins in-game till your heart's content. Athough you wont be able to sell or cutomise them, you get to savour their beauty as you click heads on the server.

Timeless cosmetics like the AK-47 Inheritance and the AWP Chrome Cannon and 15 more could be in your invetory right now for the next seven days for the price of just a case and a key. Make sure you take advantage of Valve's new CS2 Fire Sale update and using these simple steps finally take your inventory to a whole new level.

