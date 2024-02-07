CS2 Kilowatt Case: All skins, how to get, and more

Counter-Strike 2(CS2) has finally received its first Weapon Case, Kilowatt, which contains some of the best-looking skins in-game. Players worldwide can get their hands on the new case via the Steam marketplace or as a part of their weekly drops.

Although Valve had remained silent for long, the developers released a major update on Feb 6, 2024, containing a plethora of content like custom sticker placements and Kukri knife. Apart from these updates, the Kilowatt case is something the community will cherish.

Hence, let’s look at all the skins available in the new Kilowatt case and how to get them.

All skins in CS2 Kilowatt Case

The CS2 Kilowatt Case has 17 weapons skins alongside those for the Zeus and Kukri Knife. Since they're designed by the community members, they have quite unique appearances. Here are the skins available inside the Weapon Case:

1) Hideout (Dual Barettas)

Dual Barettas Hideout (Image via Valve)

This rare Mil-Spec grade weapon is definitely one of the best Dual Barettas skins available in the Steam market. It has many abstract shades of different colors, making it quite distinct in terms of looks.

2) Light Box (Mac-10)

Light Box (Mac-10) (Image via Valve)

This Mac-10 skin is one of the simplest available. It features a Matte Black finish with a slight touch of purple on the front side and grip of the gun.

3) Dark Sigil (Nova)

Dark Sigil Nova (Image via Valve)

This Nova skin has a classic look in CS2 and features the face of the dragon on the buttock. It's definitely one of the best community-designed skins for this weapon.

4) Dezastre (SSG 08)

SSG 08 Dezastre (Image via Valve)

Dezastre is definitely one of the best-looking SSG 08 skins on the CS2 market. Like other skins, it comes in four exteriors: Battle-Scarred, Minimal Wear, Field-Tested, and Factory New.

5) Slag (Tec-9)

Tec-9 Slag (Image via Valve)

This Tec-9 skin has a matte black finish in the upper portion, and the rest of the body is covered in silver color. Additionally, there’s a “9” embossed on the magazine.

6) Motorized (UMP 45)

UMP 45 Motorized (Image via Valve)

This UMP 45 is one of the best UMP skins available on the market right now. Its exceptional futuristic look distinguishes it from the other weapons skins in CS2.

7) Irezumi (XM1014)

XM1014 Irezumi (Image via Valve)

This XM1014 skin has a black and gold finish alongside a snake design on the body. Additionally, there is a flower design on the buttocks.

8) Block-18 (Glock-18)

Glock-18 Block-18 (Image via Valve)

Inspired by the design of a LEGO set, this is definitely one of the most unique skins currently available in the CS2 market.

9) Etch Lord (M4A4)

M4A4 Etch Lord (Image via Valve)

A mixture of black and brown colors gives a unique aspect to the skin. It has a snake painting, making it unique in terms of looks in CS2.

10) Hybrid (Five-SeveN)

Five-Seven Hybrid (Image via Valve)

The Hybrid sports a solid steel color with purple tiger-stripe decals running all over it. It’s one of the best Five-SeveN skins out in the market and truly one of a kind.

11) Just Smile (MP7)

MP7 Just Smile (Image via Valve)

The Just Smile skin has an attractive combination of Yellow, Purple, and Blue. Moreover, it utilizes graffiti-style art, which makes it quite appealing to CS2 players.

12) Analog Input (Sawed-Off)

Sawed-Off Analog Input (Image via Valve)

The Sawed-Off skin has a simple matte black body with red highlights. However, the main attraction is the colorful stripe pattern that gives the skin a lot of character.

13) Black Lotus (M4A1-S)

M4A1-S Black Lotus in CS2 (Image via Valve)

As the name suggests, the M4A1-S Black Lotus features a beautiful Lotus as its centerpiece. Moreover, the combination of black, glossy purple, and steel makes it one of the best in the series.

14) Olympus (Zeys x27)

Zeus x27 Olympus in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Zeus x27 features its namesake, Zeus, The God of Thunder, on its body. While the art is truly unique, the gold highlights make the skin stand out further.

15) Jawbreaker (USP-S)

USP-S Jawbreaker in CS2 (Image via Valve)

This is one of the best USP-S skins released to date. The main body has a painting of an aggressive dog. Additionally, the silencer features graffiti with "doggy" and "good" drawn over it.

16) Chrome Cannon (AWP)

AWP Chrome Cannon in CS2 (Image via Valve)

This AWP skin features a glossy-looking texture and is definitely one of a kind. This skin is truly value for money.

17) Inheritance (AK-47)

AK-47 Inheritance in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The brand-new AK-47 skin has a unique look with a ceramic design. This skin is definitely one of the best skins available on the market and worth every penny.

Kukri Knife

This is the first knife introduced by the developers in CS2. It features a sharp blade and resembles a hybrid between the Navaja and Huntsman knives.

How to get the CS2 Kilowatt Weapon Case

In case you’re wondering how to get the new CS2 Kilowatt Case, here’s how:

There are two processes you can get the CS2 Kilowatt Weapon Case.

Via getting the weekly package drop

Via the Steam community market

By completing each match in any mode on Valve’s official servers, players can get a certain amount of XP. After they finish collecting enough XP, players get two Weekly drops every week. Hence, if they’re lucky enough, they can get this Weapon Case via weekly package drop.

Furthermore, some players would like to quickly get their hands on the new case. Hence, they can spend a chunk of money from their wallet and obtain the new skin via the Steam community market.

On the other hand, players can also get this Case via numerous third-party websites. However, they should purchase those at their own risk.

Some netizens are speculating that the prices of the skins might increase over time depending on the float and the stickers available on the weapon. Moreover, the newest update, which allows you to apply five stickers instead of four, is enough to support this speculation theory.

That’s all regarding the skins in the new Kilowatt Case. To know more, check out these articles:

