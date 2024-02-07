CS2 Kukri Knife: All skins, how to get, and more

With an ever-growing arsenal of weapons, the CS2 Kukri Knife debuts as the first knife to be introduced in the game in 2024. The latest 'Call to Arms' update (February 7, 2023) has brought forth numerous additions and has been hailed as one of the most bountiful patches ever introduced in the game. Players will be amazed to know about the numerous finishes that have been featured with this knife.

This article provides an in-depth display of all the weapon finishes for the Kukri Knife and all the necessary details associated with it.

All skins for the CS2 Kukri Knife

New knife in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve and X/@Jackyesports)

The brand-new Kukri Knife in CS2 features 13 unique weapon finishes, which are further accompanied by the traditional 'wear' system. Below is a list of all the featured knife finishes:

Vanilla

Blue Steel

Crimson Web

Fade

Scorched

Slaughter

Stained

Forest DDPAT

Boreal Forest

Case Hardened

Night Stripe

Safari Mesh

Urban Masked

As mentioned, all these skins for the Kukri Knife will be available in different patterns and in different weapon wears ranging from 'Factory New' to 'Battle Scarred.' The former indicates the best possible finish, while the latter has a worn-out visual appearance.

How to get the CS2 Kukri Knife

New knife in Steam Community Market (Image via Valve)

The Kukri Knife in CS2 is part of the game's new collectible case, the 'Kilowatt Case.' It has been introduced with the Call to Arms update, and you can get this knife by unlocking the case. There are two ways to acquire the weapon:

By unboxing the new knife upon unlocking the Kilowatt Case. By using Steam's Community Market to purchase the knife of your choice.

Unlocking Kilowatt Cases

Since the new knife is part of the Kilowatt Case collection, you can get your hands on it by unboxing one of them. To do so, follow these steps:

Open Steam and log in with your credentials. Update CS2 and launch it. You can either play numerous games to get lucky and get the new Kilowatt Case, or you can head to the Community Market and purchase the required number of cases (currently priced at $9). Upon doing so, simply head to your inventory. Locate the case and click on it. A prompt to purchase the Case Key will come forth. Ensure that you have enough balance in your Steam Wallet and authenticate the purchase. Continue opening cases until you stumble upon the new knife.

Players must note that getting a Knife in any CS2 case has a very low probability.

Buying from the Community Market

If you aren't enthusiastic about opening cases to find a knife, you can simply look for your preferred one in Steam's Community Market.

Launch Steam and log in with your credentials. Head towards the integrated Community Market within the platform. Click on the 'CS2' tab and search for the Kukri Knife. You will be greeted with numerous listings showcasing all the different skins for the weapon along with their wear. Choose your preferred item and authenticate the purchase.

