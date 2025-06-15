How to cure radiation poisoning in The Alters

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jun 15, 2025 21:13 GMT
This guide will help you to cure radiations in The Alters (Image via 11 bit studios)
This guide will help you cure radiation poisoning in The Alters (Image via 11 bit studios)

Radiation poisoning in The Alters is a serious, constant threat. Whether it’s nighttime exposure, working near enriched metal zones, or just walking too close to an anomaly, Jan and his Alters are always one misstep away from getting cooked by radiation. So, it's crucial to know how to deal with it.

This guide will help you to stay alive in the game and recover when radiation inevitably hits you.

A guide to curing radiation poisoning in The Alters

Gameplay still from The Alters (Image via 11 bit studios)
Gameplay still from The Alters (Image via 11 bit studios)

Curing radiation poisoning

Once someone’s been exposed to radiation, one of the best ways to start healing them is to get them behind the barrier. The radiation level will drop slowly over time just by the afflicted being inside the base while the barrier is active. However, if you need a faster fix, build an Infirmary. Beds in the Infirmary reduce the effects of radiation quicker, but there's a trade-off: whoever sleeps there will wake up late.

Use the Infirmary if Jan or any of the Alters have dangerously high radiation levels. Always check the machinery if you notice someone randomly getting irradiated — it’s usually a sign that the barrier’s off or the filter has run out.

When does radiation poisoning in The Alters hit you?

You can get afflicted with radiation poisoning in The Alters typically after the radiation curfew, increasing the risk if you're out too late. Once that warning pops up, you’ve got a 1-minute window to make it back to base. Some areas on the map, especially those housing enriched metals, are contaminated. These zones are marked yellow on your map, so keep an eye out when heading into them.

Jan can also soak up radiation from anomalies, so don’t walk straight into those glitchy, glowing spots. If that happens, pull back immediately and get to safety. As you progress in the game, the planet's activity ramps up, meaning stronger and earlier radiation spikes. That’s when it really starts limiting your outside time.

How to survive a magnetic storm

Magnetic storms are a major issue stemming from radiation in this game. Once you unlock the Luminator in Act 1, the game throws your first magnetic storm at you. During this event, Jan and the others must stay inside the base. But that doesn’t mean you waste the day. During that period, you can instead focus on:

  • Making repair kits
  • Crafting more radiation filters
  • Fixing base malfunctions

You can also just sleep through the storm if needed. Eventually, the event passes, and you can resume outside work. Unlocking Magnetic Storm Analysis lets you predict future storms early, giving you enough time to prep filters and kits and rally everyone back to the base so they can avoid getting radiation poisoning in The Alters.

How to protect the crew in your base from getting radiation poisoning in The Alters

Upgrades in The Alters (Image via 11 bit studios)
Upgrades in The Alters (Image via 11 bit studios)

The main thing keeping your crew safe is the radiation barrier inside the base. But it doesn’t work by default; you’ll have to go to the machinery room and turn it on manually. It runs on radiation filters, which can be crafted at the workshop for 10 Metals and 40 Organics.

You can set the barrier to auto-swap filters when they hit 0, which saves you from having to micromanage. Just make sure to keep extra filters stocked; having at least 3 – 4 spares is ideal, especially if you’re heading into a magnetic storm or long work sessions.

Later on, you can boost your base’s protection by unlocking Radiation Repulsors and suit upgrades. Repulsors take 30 Metals, 40 Minerals, and 30 Rapidium each, but they help reduce filter use significantly. With enough of them, you might not need to rely heavily on filters.

This concludes our guide to dealing with radiation poisoning in The Alters.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Edited by Niladri Roy
