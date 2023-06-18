The latest addition to the F1 series, F1 23, is already shaping up to be one of the best games of the franchise. New game modes, improved handling, and enhanced graphics are the main reasons for the game's critical success. The improved graphics have made the cars look much better, especially when equipped with custom liveries and upgrades.

Many game modes are present in the game, although the customization process is quite similar across all of them. This article will show you how to customize your car in F1 World and F1 My Team Career Mode.

How to customize your car in F1 World?

The process of customization is relatively simple in F1 World. All you need to do to customize your car is to follow these steps :

Head to the F1 World game mode

Click on the Customization tab

Here, you will get the option of customizing your driver profile, race uniforms, and liveries.

Select the Car Liveries tab to customize your car.

The car liveries tab will allow you to change the colors of your car and create your color schemes. There will also be an option of adding various logos and stickers to your car.

You can customize your helmets and uniforms by clicking the Race Uniforms tab in Customization.

How to customize your car in F1 23 Career Mode?

You will get the chance to customize your car and other aspects of your team as soon as you start a My Team career mode. You will have to choose a car livery, helmet, race uniform, and many other details, such as your power unit supplier.

There are various sponsor logos to choose from in F1 23 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Customizing your car at any point in the season is also possible. This can be done by heading to the Corporate tab and then clicking Customization. You can alter all the features of your car from here, such as liveries and stickers. You will also have an option for adding sponsor logos on your car.

How good are the customization options in F1 23?

The look of the uniforms and logos in F1 23 isn't too impressive (Image via Electronic Arts)

Although F1 23 has drastically improved over its predecessors, the customization features are similar. There is a lack of new designs and color schemes in the game. The helmets and uniforms are also the same as in previous F1 games.

The lack of new sponsors and logos can be blamed on licensing restrictions, yet the logos in the game could still look much better and have much more realistic placements.

Although the game may be lacking in the cosmetic department, it makes up for its exciting gameplay and improved game modes. F1 23 is available for download now on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

