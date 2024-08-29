How to customize Kay in Star Wars Outlaws

Kay Vess's look in Star Wars Outlaws is pretty sharp, but you can still customize it to a certain degree. While this will take a few hours of gameplay - depending on how swiftly you move on to Toshara - you can change her looks as you go. While you cannot change her hair or skin tone, you can adjust her outfits as you play through the game. You’ll no doubt unlock several different pieces of gear for her, whether through plunder or purchase.

Once you’ve reached a certain point in the game, the Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws gives you several outfits to customize Kay with. Based on classic Star Wars scoundrels, those outfits are certainly flashy ones, but they are not your only picks.

Star Wars Outlaws allows you to customize Kay Vess’s outfit and blaster

You can customize Kay from the ship, or the menu (Image via Ubisoft)

You can customize Kay Vess’s outfit the moment you touch down on Toshara in the game. Technically, you can change from the cool blue jacket to her outfit from Canto Bight, but there are other opportunities further down the line. You can change her outfit in one of two places.

The first is from your menu. Just go to the Equipment tab, and select the piece of gear you want to change. Press “G” on your keyboard or the Triangle/Y button to customize. You can then pick a different piece of gear and show that off instead. You get to keep all of the benefits your current equipment has while changing your look.

You can mix and match outfits to your heart's desire (Image via Ubisoft)

Once Waka has updated The Trailblazer with the new Fuel Injectors and cleaned it up while on Toshara, you’ll have access to your personal living quarters, which has a little closet you can interact with. This serves the same function. Once you've landed on a new planet, you can also access your Ultimate Edition cosmetics through this closet.

This equipment only changes your look, and in no way enhances Kay’s stats. As you build your reputation with Syndicates, you’ll also get new equipment you can choose from. In this game, you can customize Kay's Clothes, Belt/Holster, Pants, and Blaster Pistol.

You can find gear in the strangest places, too, so exploration is encouraged, no matter what planet you’re on. You can even buy equipment from the various factions, and some of this stuff has amazing buffs to give Kay, so it’s worth spending credits on from time to time.

Check out our other Star Wars Outlaws guides

