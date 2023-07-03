Final Fantasy 16 is filled to the brim with some really amazing and challenging boss fights. The legendary Eikonic battles take the spotlight within the main story quests. However, that does not mean that the game lacks traditional miniboss encounters. These are a staple of the Final Fantasy series and make a triumphant return in the latest entry.

While most of the creatures featured as bosses and minibosses in Final Fantasy 16 are unique, some are returning from the previous titles. One such returning monster type is the Morbol, otherwise known as the Malboro. These massive creatures, usually found near toxic swamps, can be quite challenging to deal with.

This is doubly true for the Akashic variant found within the Iron Kingdom, i.e., Drake's Breath. The Akashic Morbol is significantly more powerful than the regular ones. However, you can defeat it easily if you know how to properly tackle the boss.

Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating the Akashic Morbol in Final Fantasy 16.

Where to find the Akashic Morbol in Final Fantasy 16?

The Akashic Morbol is a mandatory miniboss encounter in Final Fantasy 16's main story quest - Fire and Ice. The quest sees Clive, Jill, and Torgal make their way over to the Iron Kingdom to destroy the Mothercrystal within Drake's Breath.

As the party makes its way up toward the Iron Kingdom's stronghold, they come across multiple high-level mobs. After defeating the mob enemies, the party eventually stumbles upon the Akashic Morbol, guarding the path to the stronghold's entrance.

How to defeat the Akashic Morbol in Final Fantasy 16?

The Akashic Morbol, on the surface, is quite similar to the standard variant of the creature. However, it has a few tricks under its sleeves (or, should I say, tentacles). The Akashic Morbol can use his poison pool attacks quite frequently. Getting inflicted with the poison can be quite lethal as it reduces the potency of the healing items.

The creature also has access to a new attack, summoning multiple smaller tentacles from the ground. These can deal a lot of damage and stagger Clive out of his standard attacks.

Fortunately, you can deal with the Akashic Morbol quite easily. Here are a few tips that should help you defeat it in Final Fantasy 16 without much hassle:

Most of Akashic Morbol's attacks have a fairly long telegraph, making it easier to dodge and punish.

The tentacle slam attack can be quite deadly, but it is also the easiest to dodge. If you time your dodges right, you can immediately retaliate with a counterattack.

You can also damage the boss while it is busy spewing toxins across the arena. You must strafe behind it and deal damage using your Eikonic abilities and skills.

Lunge and Downthrust are two of the best skills, apart from the Eikonic abilities, that deal a ton of stagger damage.

Ensure you keep enough potions and tonics at hand to replenish lost health from the toxin and tentacle slam attacks.

If you keep your aggression on the boss and overwhelm it with Eikonic abilities, you will easily stagger and deal damage to it. Once you defeat the Akashic Morbol, you can proceed further into the Iron Kingdom stronghold.

