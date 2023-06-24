What is Lunge and how to use it in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 is jam-packed with some really cool combat skills for you to unlock as you progress through the game's main story. Combat has always been one of the most fascinating aspects of the Final Fantasy series, thanks to the stellar turn-based system. However, the latest entry in the franchise takes a completely different approach, featuring a real-time action combat system.

Much like other modern action games, such as Capcom's Devil May Cry and PlatinumGames' Bayonetta series, Final Fantasy 16 features a combo-driven action combat system.

Instead of using spells, you are given a massive set of Eikonic abilities that you can use to deal elemental damage to enemies. Alongside the Eikonic abilities, Clive also has access to other active combat skills.

One such skill is "Lunge", which allows Clive to quickly dash forward towards an enemy and deal damage to them using his sword. Here's a comprehensive guide to Lunge and how to use it in Final Fantasy 16.

How to unlock Lunge in Final Fantasy 16?

You can unlock Clive's Lunge ability from the "Abilities" menu fairly early in the game for just 25 AP (Ability Points).

However, to use this ability, you will have to complete the combat tutorial and proceed to the game's second main story mission. You get Ability Points from leveling up, as well as from defeating enemies and completing side quests.

It also bears mentioning that you can reallocate your Ability Points anytime during the main story.

To reallocate your Ability Points, you will need to head to the "Ability" tab and hold "R3" over the skill that you want to remove, and you will be given the AP you spent on it.

Given that Lunge takes a measly 25 AP to unlock, you can unlock it almost instantly after you level up for the first time in the game.

How to use Lunge in Final Fantasy 16?

Using Lunge is quite easy; all you need to do is press the "square" and "cross" buttons at the same time to execute the skill.

The Lunge skill is quite similar to Dante and Nero's "Stinger" skill in the Devil May Cry series, allowing the user to quickly dash to their target using their sword. Upgrading the Lunge ability adds a flame after-effect, which deals additional damage.

While the skill might not seem very useful at first, it comes quite handy during certain mid- to late-game boss fights, where Lunge can help you easily close the gap between you and the boss while also dealing damage to them. You can also use the skill to stagger smaller enemies.

