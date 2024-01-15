How to defeat Alternate Sargon (Shahbaz's Spirit) in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown challenges your ability to master the game's mechanics with several boss battles throughout your adventure in Mount Qaf. With Deluxe Edition owners getting early access to Ubisoft's latest title, they might face some challenges as the boss battles are quite difficult. One of them is the Alternate Sargon.

This article will walk you through the Alternate Sargon (Shahbaz's Spirit) boss fight and provide a few pointers on defeating him easily in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Steps to easily defeat Alternate Sargon (Shahbaz's Spirit) in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

You will obtain this Atha Surge ability after you defeat the Alternate Sargon boss (Image via Ubisoft)

Sargon will face many challenges on his adventure throughout Ancient Persia, including epic battle sequences with various mythical monsters and other formidable foes. Alternate Sargon is among the many bosses you will face in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

This boss will challenge you twice in the game, and defeating him on both occasions will unlock powerful Athra Surge abilities. Alternate Sargon will challenge your mastery with the game's parry mechanics. Your choice of Amulet is also essential as some will give you an upper hand in this battle, helping you to take Alternate Sargon down faster.

Here are some essential pointers to help you beat this boss in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Equip the Shield of Mithra amulet before you start this battle. It lets you gain a small bubble on successful parries, slowing down enemies.

Alternate Sargon's move sets, which will be similar to yours. He will often dodge and hit you with a flurry of blade strikes. You can either dodge or parry these attacks.

Remember that Alternate Sargon will immediately go on the offensive as soon as he stops talking with you. Get ready to dodge or parry any incoming attacks, or he will do a substantial amount of damage to your HP bar.

If you want to heal, wait till Alternate Sargon performs a dodge. Use this timeframe to heal yourself with a Health Potion.

Parry his attacks as much as possible to build up your own Athra. Unleash it to deal massive damage to Alternate Sargon.

When Alternate Sargon is down to around 25 percent of his HP, he will bring out the bow and try to shoot you from afar. Parry these shots and close in to finish him.

Beating Alternate Sargon unlocks the Shahbaz's Spirit Athra Surge ability. You will face him again later in the game.

