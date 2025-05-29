How to defeat Blood Abomination in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

The Blood Abomination in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a brutal game boss you’ll come across if you push into the Blood Cave right after dealing with Mallory. It spams minions, fills the room with blood mist that chips away at your health, and punishes any melee approach with brutal force. If you charge in without a plan, you’ll likely get flattened.

This guide breaks down exactly how to beat the Blood Abomination in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Note: This walkthrough is based on the writer's in-game experience; gameplay results may vary slightly depending on the reader's build and timing.

How to beat the Blood Abomination in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Whereabouts of the Blood Lake (Image via Awaken Realms //Youtube@Internet Tomato)

The Blood Abomination boss fight takes place deep in the Blood Cave dungeon, which is found near the shipwreck zone. As you head toward the Keep, look for a statue poking out of thick blood-red water on the right side of the path. Swim under and through it — that’s your entrance to the dungeon.

Before facing the boss, you’ll run into Mallory, who’s already a major threat on his own. Defeat him and loot everything — Chestplate of the Last Man, Face of the Last Man, Cracked Shield, and Parrying Sword.

Here’s what you need to know to survive the fight against the Blood Abomination in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon:

The Blood Abomination in its dungeon chamber (Image via Awaken Realms)

As the fight kicks off, you’ve got around three seconds to land a free hit before the boss starts throwing out its main mechanics. Don’t waste that moment — this is where spells shine. If you’ve already picked up the Hailstone spell , this is a great time to use it.

, this is a great time to use it. But the real MVP here is Corpse Eater — a summoned creature that carries this entire fight. You’ll find Corpse Eater inside a locked chest in the Flooded Mine dungeon, sitting in the boss room. Make sure you have it before taking on the Blood Abomination.

Once the fight starts:

Immediately summon Corpse Eater.

Run to one corner of the arena to keep a distance.

While your summon distracts the boss and its spawns, hit from afar with spells.

Keep summoning Corpse Eater if it dies — it tanks the boss's attacks way better than you can.

Trying to fight this boss in melee works, but I recommend taking the boss from a distance. This is because it deals passive damage up close, and the summoned minions will constantly try to flank you.

If you don't keep pressure with ranged spells and control the tempo, you'll get overwhelmed. Stick to the plan — summon, backpedal, spell-spam, repeat.

Rewards

Beating the Blood Abomination in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon rewards you with:

Life Transfusion spell

Bloodstone x5

Blood-tainted Shell

Cursed Bloodblade

To get the Life Transfusion spell, follow the marker behind the boss after defeating it.

