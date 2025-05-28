How to get Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

The Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of the more useful ones if you're playing as a Mage. It lets you deal damage and heal at the same time. It is especially great for long fights where healing mid-battle can be a problem.
Here is a guide on obtaining the Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.
Where to find Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
To find the Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, you’ll need to make your way to Blood Lake, which is in the southeastern part of Horns of the South. The water body is completely red, and there's a large stone statue sticking out of it.
Once you’re there, approach the statue. If you don’t already have the Blood Transfusion spell, simply interact with the statue and pray to get it.
However, the Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon isn’t obtained the same way. Instead of praying, you need to dive into the lake.
Before diving into the lake, check to the left near the rocks. You’ll find a wooden chest — press E to dig it up. You’ll get two Bloodstones and a Pickaxe as a small loot reward. Now, swim in the lake and go underwater near the statue. You’ll come across a staircase underwater that leads to the Blood Cave.
Inside the Blood Cave
Once you're in the cave, move through the main path. It’s pretty linear but packed with enemies. Early on, you’ll face Mallory, an NPC who blocks your way. Take him out to continue forward. Once this is done, you will get some loot, including Chestplate of the Last Man, Face of the Last Man, Cracked Shield, and Parrying Sword.
Keep pushing through (take down the Marrowghasts, interact with Prydwen) until you reach the Blood Abomination. The final boss also has a Ward — make sure to break it first.
You’ll need to go back and forth with your attacks while dodging the Blood Abomination’s fire spit. Once the fight is over, grab the loot and head into the tunnel located behind the boss area. At the end of this tunnel, you’ll find a chest containing the Life Transfusion spell.
Stats of Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Light Cast
- Type: Projectile
- Damage: 6
- Cost: 10 Health
- Effect: Applies Bleed to the enemy
Heavy Cast
- Type: Channeled
- Damage: 4 health drained per second
- Cost: 15 mana per second
- Effect: Heals you while draining health from the target
The Light Cast is great for quick hits that cause Bleed. However, the Heavy Cast is where the real value is — it helps you stay alive by draining health from enemies. This is ideal if you're short on healing items.
