How to get Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 28, 2025 23:47 GMT
A guide to obtain Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)
Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon launch trailer still (Image via Awaken Realms)

The Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of the more useful ones if you're playing as a Mage. It lets you deal damage and heal at the same time. It is especially great for long fights where healing mid-battle can be a problem.

Here is a guide on obtaining the Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Where to find Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Blood Lake&#039;s whereabouts in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)
Blood Lake's whereabouts in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)

To find the Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, you’ll need to make your way to Blood Lake, which is in the southeastern part of Horns of the South. The water body is completely red, and there's a large stone statue sticking out of it.

Once you’re there, approach the statue. If you don’t already have the Blood Transfusion spell, simply interact with the statue and pray to get it.

However, the Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon isn’t obtained the same way. Instead of praying, you need to dive into the lake.

Before diving into the lake, check to the left near the rocks. You’ll find a wooden chest — press E to dig it up. You’ll get two Bloodstones and a Pickaxe as a small loot reward. Now, swim in the lake and go underwater near the statue. You’ll come across a staircase underwater that leads to the Blood Cave.

Inside the Blood Cave

Once you're in the cave, move through the main path. It’s pretty linear but packed with enemies. Early on, you’ll face Mallory, an NPC who blocks your way. Take him out to continue forward. Once this is done, you will get some loot, including Chestplate of the Last Man, Face of the Last Man, Cracked Shield, and Parrying Sword.

Blood Abomination in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realm)
Blood Abomination in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realm)

Keep pushing through (take down the Marrowghasts, interact with Prydwen) until you reach the Blood Abomination. The final boss also has a Ward — make sure to break it first.

You’ll need to go back and forth with your attacks while dodging the Blood Abomination’s fire spit. Once the fight is over, grab the loot and head into the tunnel located behind the boss area. At the end of this tunnel, you’ll find a chest containing the Life Transfusion spell.

Stats of Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Light Cast

  • Type: Projectile
  • Damage: 6
  • Cost: 10 Health
  • Effect: Applies Bleed to the enemy

Heavy Cast

  • Type: Channeled
  • Damage: 4 health drained per second
  • Cost: 15 mana per second
  • Effect: Heals you while draining health from the target

The Light Cast is great for quick hits that cause Bleed. However, the Heavy Cast is where the real value is — it helps you stay alive by draining health from enemies. This is ideal if you're short on healing items.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
