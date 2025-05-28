How do you use Wyrd Soul Power in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

Wyrd Soul Power in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of those features that shows up early but never really gets explained. It is a small blue meter just underneath the health bar in the bottom left corner of the screen and can easily go unseen if you aren’t paying attention. However, once you know exactly how it functions, you can gain an advantage in fights (more so against bosses or larger groups of enemies).

Here's is quick guide on Wyrd Soul Power in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

What does Wyrd Soul Power in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon do?

Wyrd Soul Power in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Once the Wyrd Soul meter is full, you can activate it by pressing T (default keybind). Doing so will trigger a class-specific ability — this could be something like slowing time, dealing burst damage in an area, or giving yourself a buff. The ability will depend entirely on your character's class and how you’ve built it.

This is not a passive system. You’ll need to activate it manually, and the timing really matters depending on the situation you’re in. When facing bosses like the Scourge of the Seas during The Last Voyage (quest), the meter depletes rapidly, especially when using the Skeleton Army spell. So, we recommended keeping an eye on the Wyrd Soul meter when facing enemies.

How to recharge Wyrd Soul Power

There are two main ways to fill up the Wyrd Soul bar:

Fighting enemies – You gain charge by dealing damage, taking hits, or just staying active in combat. However, this method is slow. If you’re only relying on fighting to fill the Wyrd Soul bar, it’ll take a while before it’s full. Using Ethereal Cobwebs at bonfires – This is the much faster option. If you have Ethereal Cobwebs in your inventory, you can spend them while resting at a bonfire to instantly refill your Wyrd Soul meter. This is especially helpful after finishing a dungeon or boss (and you know you’ll need it again soon).

When to use Wyrd Soul Power in fights

Wyrd Soul Power is best saved for situations where a regular fight might turn bad. Things like boss battles, tougher elite enemy encounters, or the presence of too many foes are all good times to trigger it.

That said, don’t get into the habit of saving it forever. Ethereal Cobwebs aren’t that rare, so you can afford to use the ability when you need it. Holding onto it for too long might just result in dying without ever making use of it, which is worse than using it too early.

Things to keep in mind

Abilities triggered by Wyrd Soul Power in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon are tied directly to your class/build, so try to understand what your power does before relying on it in a big fight.

Bonfires are your best friend when it comes to topping up the meter with Cobwebs.

Don’t ignore the feature — it can make the difference between clearing a dungeon or getting wiped out in the middle of it.

This concludes our guide to using Wyrd Soul Power in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

